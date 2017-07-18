

CHARLOTTE (dpa-AFX) - Bank of America (BAC) reported second-quarter net income to shareholders of $4.91 billion or $0.46 per share compared to $4.42 billion or $0.41 per share, last year. On average, 24 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.43 for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. The company noted that the sale of the non-U.S. consumer credit card business resulted in a $103 million after-tax gain during the quarter.



Second-quarter total revenue, net of interest expense, was $22.83 billion compared to $21.29 billion, prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $21.78 billion for the quarter. Net interest income increased 9% to $11.0 billion, reflecting benefits from higher interest rates, as well as loan growth. Non-interest income increased 6% to $11.8 billion, driven primarily by the sale of the non U.S. consumer credit card business and higher investment banking fees, partially offset by lower gains from the sale of debt securities and lower equity investment income.



Second-quarter provision for credit losses improved 26% to $726 million from $976 million. Net charge-offs declined 8% to $908 million from $985 million; the net charge-off ratio declined to 0.40% from 0.44%.



'All of our businesses delivered strong results, with several setting new records. The investments we made to transform how we serve clients produced 500 basis points of operating leverage in the quarter. We achieved our 60 percent efficiency ratio target, and we continued to manage credit risk carefully in line with responsible growth. This supports our plan to return $17 billion in capital during the next four quarters, including a 60 percent increase in the quarterly common dividend,' Brian Moynihan, CEO, stated.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX