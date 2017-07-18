Jeppesen And Wataniya Airways Of Kuwait Sign Service Agreement

Jeppesen charts and International Trip Planning group to help airline begin flight operations

ENGLEWOOD, Colorado, July 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeppesen, a Boeing Company, has agreed to a service contract with Wataniya Airways, a new Middle Eastern carrier based in Kuwait. As the airline is working to begin air service in the near future, Jeppesen has agreed to provide multiple services to assist the airline with several operations. Wataniya Airways will receive paper charts for navigation and International Trip Planning services from Jeppesen in the near term.

After air service is established, the airline also will use Jeppesen electronic flight bag (EFB) services to increase operational efficiency. For the short term at the point of beginning operations, Wataniya Airways also will use Jeppesen trip planning and flight dispatch services.

"As one of three national carriers for the State of Kuwait, we need trusted charts and planning solutions that will help us initiate air service, and our agreement with Jeppesen certainly will meet this need," said Ms. Lana Alresheed, manager of PR and Media , Wataniya Airways. "We are pleased to team with Jeppesen to integrate with their expert teams to provide these services, to continue our growth in the Middle East region and beyond, in the coming years."

Jeppesen's renowned International Trip Planning organization will provide support for ad-hoc flights and additional operational areas. Jeppesen paper charts will provide essential navigation information, updated through a regular revision process, to help the airline initiate its regional air service in the Middle East, Asia, Africa and Europe.

"Wataniya Airways is seeking to become a leader in regional air service and we will provide essential solutions to help establish their operations," said Ola Lindblad, director, Jeppesen Client Management, Middle East, Africa, Russia & Central Asia. "They have an aggressive business plan and we will continue to work with their evolving needs to increase operational efficiency, moving forward."

Plans for Wataniya Airways service initially includes 16 destinations in the first year, including the Gulf Cooperation Council area, the Middle East, the South Asia and Indian subcontinent and North Africa.

For further detail on the industry-leading navigation, operations, training and optimization solutions provided by Jeppesen, please visit www.jeppesen.com.

For more information on the air service to be provided by Wataniya Airways, please see www.wataniyaairways.com.

About Jeppesen

For more than 80 years, Jeppesen has made it possible for pilots and their passengers to safely and efficiently reach their destinations. Today, this pioneering spirit continues as Jeppesen delivers transformative information and optimization solutions to improve the efficiency of air operations around the globe. Jeppesen is a Boeing subsidiary and part of the Digital Aviation business unit within Boeing Commercial Aviation Services. Boeing offers the industry's largest portfolio of support and services solutions, providing customers a competitive advantage by solving real operational problems, enabling better decisions, maximizing efficiency and improving environmental performance - intelligent information solutions across the entire aviation ecosystem.