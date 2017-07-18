Global Industrial Gas Turbines Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - Driven by Growth in Natural Gas Pipeline Network

DUBLIN, July 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Industrial Gas Turbines Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global industrial gas turbines market to grow at a CAGR of 2.40% during the period 2017-2021.
The report, Global Industrial Gas Turbines Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is growth in natural gas pipeline networks. The number of natural gas pipeline networks being planned and constructed has grown significantly in the last few years. The main reason is governmental support because of the shift toward new sources of clean and emission-free source of energy
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Consolidation of market vendors. In the last decade, the global industrial gas turbines market has undergone considerable changes. Mergers have played a crucial role in this transformation, with many large players acquiring gas turbine contracting companies. This has led to the expansion of the operations of major manufacturers on a global scale.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Contraction in mining industry in China. China consumes nearly 50% of the world's commodities. Therefore, the country's economic slowdown has led to an oversupply of commodities such as coal and iron ore. However, the production costs of energy, labor, and equipment remain high. This has resulted in reduced revenues and profits, increasing the debt level of mining companies. This is a major challenge to the growth of the market as it results in a reduction in mining activities.
Key vendors
- GE
- Siemens
- Ansaldo Energia,
- Kawasaki Heavy industries
- Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems
Other prominent vendors
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
- MAN Diesel & Turbo
- MOTOR SICH JSC
- Niigata Power Systems
- Opra Technologies
- Solar Turbines
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
PART 05: Market landscape
PART 06: Market segmentation by end-user
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
PART 08: Decision framework
PART 09: Drivers and challenges
PART 10: Market trends
PART 11: Vendor landscape
PART 12: Key vendor analysis
PART 13: Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hbdc7b/global_industrial
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716