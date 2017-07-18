Global Industrial Gas Turbines Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - Driven by Growth in Natural Gas Pipeline Network

DUBLIN, July 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Industrial Gas Turbines Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global industrial gas turbines market to grow at a CAGR of 2.40% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Industrial Gas Turbines Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is growth in natural gas pipeline networks. The number of natural gas pipeline networks being planned and constructed has grown significantly in the last few years. The main reason is governmental support because of the shift toward new sources of clean and emission-free source of energy

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Consolidation of market vendors. In the last decade, the global industrial gas turbines market has undergone considerable changes. Mergers have played a crucial role in this transformation, with many large players acquiring gas turbine contracting companies. This has led to the expansion of the operations of major manufacturers on a global scale.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Contraction in mining industry in China. China consumes nearly 50% of the world's commodities. Therefore, the country's economic slowdown has led to an oversupply of commodities such as coal and iron ore. However, the production costs of energy, labor, and equipment remain high. This has resulted in reduced revenues and profits, increasing the debt level of mining companies. This is a major challenge to the growth of the market as it results in a reduction in mining activities.

Key vendors

GE

Siemens

Ansaldo Energia,

Kawasaki Heavy industries

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems



Other prominent vendors



Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

MAN Diesel & Turbo

MOTOR SICH JSC

Niigata Power Systems

Opra Technologies

Solar Turbines



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by end-user



PART 07: Geographical segmentation



PART 08: Decision framework



PART 09: Drivers and challenges



PART 10: Market trends



PART 11: Vendor landscape



PART 12: Key vendor analysis



PART 13: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hbdc7b/global_industrial

