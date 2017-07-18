Smart Grid Market Worth 50.65 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, July 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to new market research report "Smart Grid Market by Software (AMI, Smart Grid Distribution Management, Smart Grid Communication, Grid Asset Management, Substation Automation, and Billing and Customer Information System), Hardware, Service, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the Smart Grid Market size is expected to grow from USD 20.83 Billion in 2017 to USD 50.65 Billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.4% during the forecast period.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse 73 Market Data Tables and 48 Figures spread through 177 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Smart Grid Market"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/smart-grid-market-208777577.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

The demand for Smart Grid Market is driven by government policies and legislative mandates, regional government initiatives for smart meter roll-outs, increasing demand for integration of renewable energy sources, and improved grid reliability and efficient outage response. With the increase in the deployment of smart grid solutions among the smart cities, the Smart Grid Market is expected to gain a major traction during the forecast period.

The smart grid software segment is expected to contribute the largest market share

The smart grid software segment is expected to hold the largest market share. The scope of the smart grid software covers Advance Metering Infrastructure (AMI), smart grid distribution management, smart grid communication, grid asset management, substation automation, and billing and customer information system. There have been tremendous revenue losses caused due to energy loss and theft, resulting in power outages, which has increased the need to manage and control energy generation, distribution, and transmission processes.

Request Report Brochure@ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=208777577

Deployment and integration services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The deployment and integration services segment is expected to have the largest market share and projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Deployment and integration services help in reducing the deployment and integration time. These services are crucial for developing end-to-smart grid solutions for the power and energy utilities. The increasing requirement for upgrading traditional smart grid systems to support various smart cities and smart grids drives the deployment and integration services segment in the Smart Grid Market.

North America is expected to contribute the largest market share, whereas Middle East and Africa to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

North America is expected to hold the largest market share and dominate the Smart Grid Market from 2017 to 2022. The region has been extremely responsive toward adopting the latest technological advancements, such as AMI, smart grid distribution management, smart grid communication, and substation automation. The major growth drivers for this region are the large-scale investments in the smart grid and smart cities projects and the need for better smart grid and control mechanisms. The Middle East and Africa (MEA) region is in the initial growth phase; however, it is the fastest-growing region in the global Smart Grid Market. The region has huge reservoirs of conventional and renewable energy sources. High adoption of solutions to minimize outages and revenue losses and better manage smart grids and controls has led to a wider demand for smart grid solutions in the MEA region.

The major vendors providing smart grids are General Electric Company (New York, US), ABB Ltd. (Zurich, Switzerland), Siemens AG (Munich, Germany), Schneider Electric SA (Rueil-Malmaison, France), Itron, Inc. (Washington, US), Landis+Gyr (Zug, Switzerland), Aclara Technologies LLC (Missouri, US), Cisco Systems, Inc. (California, US), Open Systems International, Inc. (Minnesota, US), IBM Corporation (New York, US), Wipro Ltd. (Karnataka, India), Oracle Corporation (California, US), S&C Electric Company (Illinois, US), Eaton Corporation Plc (Dublin, Ireland), Kamstrup A/S (Skanderborg, Denmark), Trilliant Holdings, Inc. (North Carolina, US), NexGrid, LLC. (Virginia, US), Globema (Warsaw, Poland), Tech Mahindra Ltd. (Maharashtra, India), EnerNOC, Inc. (Massachusetts, US), Fujitsu Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan), Infrax Systems Inc. (Texas, US), Esyasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (Karnataka, India), e-Smart Systems Pvt. Ltd. (Delhi, India), and Grid4C (Texas, US).

Make an enquiry @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=208777577

Browse Related Reports

Energy Management System (EMS) Market by Software (Utility, Industrial, Residential, ECEM), Device (In-House Display, Smart Thermostat, Smart Plug, and Load Control Switches), Application, Solution, Vertical - Global Forecast to 2021

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/energy-management-systems-ems-market-1189.html

Smart Cities Market by Focus Areas, Transportation (Types, Solutions, Services), Utilities (Types, Solutions, Services), Buildings (Types, Solutions, Services), Citizen Services (Types), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/smart-cities-market-542.html

Know More About our Knowledge Store @http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets' flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets'

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: +1-888-600-6441

Email:sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit Our Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/telecom-it

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets

