Private Placement for Mezzi Holdings Inc.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2017 / Mezzi Holdings Inc. ("Mezzi", or the "Company") (TSX-V: MZI, FRA: 0MZ) announces its intention to complete a non-brokered private placement to raise up to $525,000 through the distribution of 7,000,000 common units of the Company at a price of $0.075 per unit. Each unit will comprise one post-consolidated common share and one share purchase warrant; each warrant entitling the holder to acquire one additional post-consolidated share at 10 cents for a period of two years. Please refer to the Company's news release of July 17, 2017 in which the Company announced it would be undertaking a ten-for-one consolidation of its outstanding common shares.

The net proceeds of the private placement will be used by the Company for working capital purposes and for additional business opportunities, which may include investments in the e-commerce, cannabis or blockchain/cryptocurrency industries. Closing of the private placement is subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. Finder's fees may be paid in connection with the offering.

