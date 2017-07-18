Pro-Trader Daily: Corporate News Blog - Duke Energy to Build Three Solar Projects in Kentucky

Research Desk Line-up: Ellomay Capital Post Earnings Coverage

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily takes a look at the latest corporate events and news making the headlines for Duke Energy Corp. (NYSE: DUK), following which we have published a free report that can be viewed by signing up at http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=DUK. The Company, one of the largest coal utilities in the United States, unveiled on July 14, 2017, plans to build and operate three solar power plants on sites in Kenton and Grant counties, with the energy being delivered directly to the customer. The Company's solar power plant will diversify and complement its coal and natural gas power plants. For immediate access to our complimentary reports, including today's coverage, register for free now at:

http://protraderdaily.com/register/

Discover more of our free reports coverage from other companies within the Electric Utilities industry. Pro-TD has currently selected Ellomay Capital Ltd (NYSE MKT: ELLO) for due-diligence and potential coverage as the Company reported on June 21, 2017, its unaudited financial results for the three month period which ended on March 31, 2017. Tune into our site to register for a free membership, and be among the early birds that get our report on Ellomay Capital when we publish it.

At Pro-TD, we make it our mission to bring you news that matter about the stock you follow. Today, our research desk covers a blog story on DUK; also brushing on ELLO. Go directly to your stock of interest and access today's free coverage at:

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=DUK

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=ELLO

The Solar Project

Duke Energy plans to begin construction later this summer and hopes to complete the majority of construction activity by the end of 2017. Once operational, the combined projects will generate about 6.8 megawatts, which, at peak production, can provide electricity for about 1,300 average-sized homes.

"Our customers want solar," said Jim Henning, President of Duke Energy Ohio and Kentucky, "And solar is something we've thoroughly studied and prioritized in our long-term planning."

He further added that:

"Now's the right time for many reasons. For instance, the cost of building solar projects has come down significantly in recent years, making it more cost-competitive with other sources of power generation. And solar gives us the ability to add power capacity in incremental steps - allowing us to match the growing demand for electricity in the region."

Crittenden and Walton Solar Power Plants

Duke Energy stated that two of the projects, Walton Solar Power Plants 1 & 2, will be built by Duke Kentucky, a subsidiary Duke Energy in Kenton County on parts of a 60-acre property at 352 York Road. In total, the Company will install approximately 19,000 solar panels at the site, which will be capable of producing more than 4 megawatts of electricity.

The Crittenden Solar Power Plant will be located off I-75 in Grant County on portions of a 110-acre site at 922 Ruark Road and the solar array will include about 12,500 panels, generating more than 2.7 megawatts of electricity.

Duke energy noted that all of the electricity created from the three solar projects will be fed onto Duke Energy Kentucky's electric grid and delivered to homes, businesses, schools, places of worship, and other customers in the area.

Diverse Energy Sources

Duke Energy's solar power plants in Northern Kentucky will help diversify and complement Duke Energy Kentucky's existing power generation fleet, which includes a 650-megawatt coal-fired plant that typically runs 24/7 and a 500-megawatt gas-fired facility that the company activates when power demand is high - like on hot summer afternoons.

About Duke Energy Ohio/Kentucky

Duke Energy Ohio/Kentucky's operations provide electric service to about 850,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers in a 3,000-square-mile service area and natural gas service to approximately 529,000 customers.

About Duke Energy

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Duke Energy is one of the largest energy holding companies in the US. It's Electric Utilities and Infrastructure business unit serves approximately 7.5 million customers located in six states in the Southeast and Midwest.

Last Close Stock Review

On Monday, July 17, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $84.03, slightly up 0.23% from its previous closing price of $83.84. A total volume of 1.59 million shares has exchanged hands. Duke Energy's stock price advanced 1.33% in the last three months and 8.83% in the past six months. Furthermore, since the start of the year, shares of the Company have gained 8.26%. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 22.56 and has a dividend yield of 4.24%. At Monday's closing price, the stock's net capitalization stands at $58.82 billion.

Pro-Trader Daily :

Pro-Trader Daily (Pro-TD) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. PRO-TD has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

PRO-TD has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email contact@protraderdaily.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by PRO-TD. PRO-TD is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither PRO-TD nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://protraderdaily.com/disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: contact@protraderdaily.com

Phone number: (917) 341.4653

Office Address: Mainzer Landstrasse 50 Frankfurt am Main, Germany 60325

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily