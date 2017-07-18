Pro-Trader Daily: Featured Company News - American Midstream Announces Extension of Open Season for Crude Oil Deliveries to Dakota Access Pipeline

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily takes a look at the latest corporate events and news making the headlines for American Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE: AMID), following which we have published a free report that can be viewed by signing up at http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=AMID. The Company reported on July 14, 2017, that the previously announced open season for crude oil deliveries to the Dakota Access Pipeline has been extended to July 31, 2017, to incorporate certain modifications requested by shippers. The open season commenced on June 26, 2017, and is for committed crude oil pipeline capacity from existing receipt points on the Company's Bakken pipeline system to a newly constructed delivery point interconnecting into DAPL in Watford City. For immediate access to our complimentary reports, including today's coverage, register for free now at:

http://protraderdaily.com/register/

At Pro-TD, we make it our mission to bring you news that matter about the stock you follow. Today, our research desk covers a blog story on AMID. Go directly to your stock of interest and access today's free coverage at:

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=AMID

The Announcement

American Midstream Partners is a growth-oriented firm that delivers critical midstream infrastructure to link producers of natural gas, crude oil, NGLs, condensate, and specialty chemicals to end-use markets. The Company's assets are located across some of the most prolific onshore and offshore basins in the Permian, Eagle Ford, East Texas, Bakken, and Gulf Coast. The Company owns or holds an ownership interest in about 4,000 miles of interstate or intrastate pipelines.

According to the June 26, 2017, announcement, the Company released a binding open season for volume commitments from existing receipt points on its Bakken pipeline system to a newly constructed delivery point interconnecting into the Dakota Access Pipeline in Watford City. The Bakken System is an established FERC-regulated, crude oil transportation pipeline located in McKenzie County, North Dakota, which is backed by a long-term acreage dedication with a key producer. The Company intends to expand its current Bakken System to have capacity to accept over 40,000 barrels per day of crude oil from field receipt points and several other local lease tank batteries through its truck logistics facility south of Watford City for delivery into the newly constructed DAPL.

The new connection is expected to commence service in August 2017, where the Company also offers hydrogen sulfide treating in the Bakken System. It hence allows customers to meet pipeline specifications for crude oil delivery, hence, expanding customer service offerings and the competitive footprint of the system. Post the recent additions to the Partnership's system and the new connection to DAPL, the Company will be enabled to deliver an incremental 20,000 barrels per day to the market. During the open season process, the Company announced that it intends to obtain long-term volume commitments for crude oil transportation to the newly constructed delivery point. The open season commenced on June 26, 2017, and was to end on July 17, 2017.

Company Growth Prospects

American Midstream Partners reported a loss of $30.2 million for Q1 FY17 ended March 31, 2017, according to the fiscal release on May 10, 2017, which was $19.6 million greater than Q1 FY16, where the Company attributed the loss to merger related costs, increased interest expenses, and warmer than normal weather in its Propane Marketing and Services segment. On March 07, 2017, a majority of the JP Energy unit-holders, voted in the favor of the agreement governing the merger of JP Energy Partners, L.P., and American Midstream Partners, L.P. The Company, post the announcement, is a large, more diversified midstream business, operating in leading North American basins.

Last Close Stock Review

On Monday, July 17, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $13.65, climbing 1.87% from its previous closing price of $13.40. A total volume of 217.59 thousand shares has exchanged hands. American Midstream Partners' stock price surged 21.33% in the last one month and 14.32% in the previous twelve months. The stock currently has a market cap of $702.31 million.

Pro-Trader Daily :

Pro-Trader Daily (Pro-TD) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. PRO-TD has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

PRO-TD has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email contact@protraderdaily.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by PRO-TD. PRO-TD is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither PRO-TD nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://protraderdaily.com/disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: contact@protraderdaily.com

Phone number: (917) 341.4653

Office Address: Mainzer Landstrasse 50 Frankfurt am Main, Germany 60325

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily