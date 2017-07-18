The 1.5 billion RUB ($25.3 million) project is scheduled to come online within two months. The Russian module maker has currently built around 50% of the facility.

Russian solar module producer and project developer Hevel Solar, a joint venture between Russian industrial conglomerate Renova Group and nanotechnologies provider JSC Rusnano, has built around 50% of its 15 MW solar plant in the Saratov region, southern Russian, and has planned to connect it to the grid within one or two months.

According to a press release from the regional government, the solar ...

