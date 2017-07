NEW BRUNSWICK (dpa-AFX) - Genmab A/S announced that worldwide net sales of DARZALEX (daratumumab) as reported by Johnson & Johnson were $299 million in the second quarter of 2017. Net sales were $212 million in the U.S. and $87 million in the rest of the world.



Genmab said the company will receive royalties on the worldwide net sales of DARZALEX under the exclusive worldwide license to Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop, manufacture and commercialize DARZALEX.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX