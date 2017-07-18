After a strong first half of 2017, the company hires experienced QA leader Elise Carmichael as Vice President of Quality



ATLANTA, 2017-07-18 13:30 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QASymphony, the leading provider of agile testing solutions to the Global 2000, announces the appointment of Elise Carmichael to Vice President of Quality. In this role, Carmichael will help customers improve their QA process, expand test automation and maximize their investments in QASymphony solutions. Prior to joining QASymphony, Carmichael was the Director of Software Engineering at Mobiquity where she was an active QASymphony customer.



This hire comes after an outstanding Q2 for QASymphony that saw the company achieve significant revenue growth and close a $40 million Series C investment led by New York-based Insight Venture Partners. Below are highlights from the quarter:



-- 119% year-over-year revenue growth -- Added 54 new customers including Johnson Controls, BHP Billiton and several other prominent Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises -- Held second annual Quality Jam software testing conference with over 400 attendees -- Recognized as one of the Atlanta's "Best and Brightest Companies to Work For" and a "Pacesetter" by the Atlanta Business Chronicle



"We are thrilled to welcome Elise to our growing team," said Dave Keil, CEO of QASymphony. "Her energy and experience are a perfect fit, and I am confident she will make a huge impact on our development process and product strategy. Our results from Q2 demonstrate that we are continuing to move large enterprises away from legacy solutions. Having an experienced QA leader like Elise join our team will accelerate our success."



"I am extremely excited to join the QASymphony team," said Carmichael. "As a former customer, I know first-hand the impact QASymphony solutions can have on an organization when it comes to improved quality and efficiency. This company has experienced a lot of recent success, but I am convinced that we are just getting started."



About QASymphony QASymphony is a leading agile software company that provides enterprise test case management and exploratory testing solutions for development and QA teams. QASymphony's qTest Platform helps companies create better software by improving speed, efficiency, collaboration and analysis during the testing process. The company has over 500 customers across 30 countries including Salesforce, Barclays, Adobe, Samsung, Verizon and Office Depot. QASymphony was recently selected by Gartner as a "Cool Vendor in Application Development" and by Entrepreneur Magazine as one of the "Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America". The company is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. To learn more, visit www.qasymphony.com or on Twitter at @QASymphony.



