

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Futures index suggested that Wall Street might open mostly lower on Tuesday. The import and export prices is keenly watched by the traders. Asian shares closed mostly lower, while European shares are trading broadly down.



As of 7 am ET, the Dow futures were up 7 points, the S&P 500 futures were shedding 0.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were slipping 0.25 points.



U.S. stocks closed slightly up on Monday. The Dow is up 1.24 points at 21,638.98, the Nasdaq is up 2.76 points at 6,315.23 and the S&P 500 is up 0.84 points at 2,460.11.



On the economic front, the Labor Department's Import and Export Prices for June will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for a decline of 0.2 percent, compared to 0.3 percent decline in May. Export prices is expected to be 0.0 percent, compared to a decline of 0.3 percent a month ago.



The Redbook data, a weekly measure of comparable store sales at chain stores, discounters, and department stores, will be published at 8.55 am ET. In the prior week, store sales recorded a growth of 2.4 percent. National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo's Housing Market Index for July will be published at 10.00 am ET. The economists are looking for consensus of 68, compared to 67 last month. Treasury International Capital data for May is expected at 4.00 pm ET. In the prior week, the foreign demand for long term U.S. securities was $1.8 billion. 52-week Treasury bill auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.



In the corporate sector, Bank of America (BAC) reported second-quarter net income to shareholders of $4.91 billion or $0.46 per share compared to $4.42 billion or $0.41 per share, last year. On average, 24 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.43 for the quarter. Second-quarter total revenue, net of interest expense, was $22.83 billion compared to $21.29 billion, prior year.



Lindsay Corp. (LNN) announced the appointment of Timothy Hassinger as president and chief executive officer and a member of its board of directors, effective October 16. Hassinger will succeed President and CEO Rick Parod, who previously announced he is retiring later this year after 17 years of service to the company.



Asian stocks closed mostly lower on Tuesday. Chinese stocks finished on a steady note. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index rose 11.10 points or 0.35 percent to 3,187.57 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index gained 54.36 points or 0.21 percent at 26,524.94. Japanese shares fell after a long holiday weekend. The Nikkei average dropped 118.95 points or 0.59 percent to 19,999.91, the lowest level since July 7. The broader Topix index closed 0.31 percent lower at 1,620.48, dragged down by automakers and banks. Australian shares tumbled. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 68.10 points or 1.18 percent to 5,687.40 while the broader All Ordinaries index closed 62.70 points or 1.08 percent lower at 5,738.10.



European shares are trading mostly down. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is down 14.36 points or 0.27 percent, the German DAX is losing 108.49 points or 0.86 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is slipping 5.38 points or 0.07 percent and the Swiss Market Index is climbing 22.77 points or 0.23 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 0.65 percent.



