EQS-News: Edison Investment Research Limited / Key word(s): Research Update Edison Investment Research Limited: HBM Healthcare Investments (HBMN) 18-Jul-2017 / 12:14 GMT/BST London, UK, 18 July 2017 *Edison issues review on HBM Healthcare Investments (HBMN)* HBM Healthcare Investments (HBMN) is a Swiss-listed, globally diversified healthcare fund that blends listed equities with private companies held both directly and via funds. It invests for long-term capital growth, and many of the listed stocks in its portfolio are those it has backed from an early stage as private companies. The private exposure serves a dual purpose of accessing potentially high-growth investments and limiting NAV volatility, while some of the more mature companies in the listed portfolio may become takeover targets. The fund is well spread by clinical focus and has a bias towards companies with products already on or close to the market. Following a number of successful IPOs and trade sales, HBMN is looking to increase its private company exposure, and holds a short position in a biotech index ETF as a protection against a market downturn. A high distribution policy provides a yield of c 5%. At 15 July 2017, HBMN traded at an 18.3% discount to NAV. While this is wider than its peers that invest wholly or mainly in listed equities, it is narrower than both the short- and longer-term averages of c 26-27%. Management reports strong demand from investors attracted by the c 5% yield as an important factor in recent discount narrowing; however, the rating arguably reflects the private company exposure - by way of context, the AIC Private Equity sector is on a 14.5% average discount compared with 3.5% for the AIC investment company universe. Click here [1] to view the full report. All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisoninvestmentresearch.com [2] *About Edison:* Edison is an investment research and advisory company, with offices in North America, Europe, the Middle East and AsiaPac. The heart of Edison is our world-renowned equity research platform and deep multi-sector expertise. At Edison Investment Research, our research is widely read by international investors, advisers and stakeholders. Edison Advisors leverages our core research platform to provide differentiated services including investor relations and strategic consulting. Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority [3]. Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. *For more information please contact Edison:* Sarah Godfrey, +44 (0)20 3681 2519 Mel Jenner, +44 (0)20 3077 5720 investmenttrusts@edisongroup.com Learn more at www.edisongroup.com [4] and connect with Edison on: LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-investment-research [5] Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res [6] YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv [7] Dissemination of a UK FINANCIAL NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 593621 18-Jul-2017 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=5240b6a5c58d59300ba72b926ccaafe3&application_id=593621&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e7266211cbf0b72f2b3d94ab8bdaae97&application_id=593621&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=105fe9be9b5e36892886e5a39d51d4b7&application_id=593621&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 4: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=88c95533002fab2316572f9ef6cf3cc6&application_id=593621&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 5: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=edc5483da45ef361071849742dbf1595&application_id=593621&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 6: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ec2d264fe4f303e2143a2e85c6eaa823&application_id=593621&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 7: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6b959e4d7ee3c402b931a274d2bbe945&application_id=593621&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

