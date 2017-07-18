Global Healthcare and Laboratory UV Disinfection Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - Key Vendors are Aquionics, Atlantic Ultraviolet, GE Lighting & Philips Lighting

DUBLIN, July 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Healthcare and Laboratory UV Disinfection Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global healthcare and laboratory UV disinfection market to grow at a CAGR of 12.53% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Healthcare and Laboratory UV Disinfection Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is adoption of laboratory automation. Laboratories have been focusing on volume rather than value due to cost cutting. This has been due to the decrease in profits. The pressure has also increased to produce quality, error-free results.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growth of hygiene consciousness. Each year, over one million people across the world die from diseases due to lack of hygiene. Most of these cases were recorded in developing countries. Good hygiene reduces the spreading of diseases such as diarrhea, which is one of the leading causes of death among children. Hence, awareness about hygiene improves public health and reduces healthcare spending. In the last few years, schools and healthcare centers have increased awareness about hygiene by communicating and providing information.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high cost of UV disinfection equipment. Compared with ozonation and membrane filtration equipment, UV disinfection equipment cost less. However, they are still expensive than chemical disinfection equipment, which is the most widely used technique for disinfection, especially in developing regions such as South America, MEA, and APAC. The development of UV disinfection equipment includes designing, testing, and implementation. Hence, the process is lengthy, expensive, and time consuming.

Key vendors



Aquionics

Atlantic Ultraviolet

GE Lighting

Philips Lighting

Other prominent vendors



American Ultraviolet

Atlantium Technologies

Calgon Carbon

Clorox

Evoqua Water Technologies

JenAct

STERIS

Xenex



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Segmentation by end-user



PART 07: Segmentation by geography



PART 08: Decision framework



PART 09: Drivers and challenges



PART 10: Market trends



PART 11: Vendor landscape



PART 12: Key vendor analysis



PART 13: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/g9624p/global_healthcare

