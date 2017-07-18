Global Healthcare and Laboratory UV Disinfection Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - Key Vendors are Aquionics, Atlantic Ultraviolet, GE Lighting & Philips Lighting

DUBLIN, July 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Healthcare and Laboratory UV Disinfection Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global healthcare and laboratory UV disinfection market to grow at a CAGR of 12.53% during the period 2017-2021.
The report, Global Healthcare and Laboratory UV Disinfection Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is adoption of laboratory automation. Laboratories have been focusing on volume rather than value due to cost cutting. This has been due to the decrease in profits. The pressure has also increased to produce quality, error-free results.
According to the report, one driver in the market is growth of hygiene consciousness. Each year, over one million people across the world die from diseases due to lack of hygiene. Most of these cases were recorded in developing countries. Good hygiene reduces the spreading of diseases such as diarrhea, which is one of the leading causes of death among children. Hence, awareness about hygiene improves public health and reduces healthcare spending. In the last few years, schools and healthcare centers have increased awareness about hygiene by communicating and providing information.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high cost of UV disinfection equipment. Compared with ozonation and membrane filtration equipment, UV disinfection equipment cost less. However, they are still expensive than chemical disinfection equipment, which is the most widely used technique for disinfection, especially in developing regions such as South America, MEA, and APAC. The development of UV disinfection equipment includes designing, testing, and implementation. Hence, the process is lengthy, expensive, and time consuming.
Key vendors
- Aquionics
- Atlantic Ultraviolet
- GE Lighting
- Philips Lighting
Other prominent vendors
- American Ultraviolet
- Atlantium Technologies
- Calgon Carbon
- Clorox
- Evoqua Water Technologies
- JenAct
- STERIS
- Xenex
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
PART 05: Market landscape
PART 06: Segmentation by end-user
PART 07: Segmentation by geography
PART 08: Decision framework
PART 09: Drivers and challenges
PART 10: Market trends
PART 11: Vendor landscape
PART 12: Key vendor analysis
PART 13: Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/g9624p/global_healthcare
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716