Bridge Data Centres Plans to Invest USD 400-500 Million in India, With Further Investments Across the Asia Pacific Region

BANGALORE, July 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Bridge Data Centres, a Bain Capital investee company, today announced that it plans to invest USD 400 to 500 million in the India market over the next two years, and is in advanced stages of acquisition in other markets in Asia Pacific with a further USD 220 - 250million of investment.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/536708/Bridge_Data_Centres_Logo.jpg )



Bridge Data Centres is founded by industry veterans - Michael Foust and Kris Kumar in partnership with Bain Capital to satisfy the wave of demand being generated, through the creation of reliable and scalable infrastructure and operations across the region.

Bridge Data Centres plans to set up a greenfield facility in Mumbai and other key markets, and invest in acquisitions if they fit with the vision for the platform.

Michael Foust, Executive Chairman of Bridge Data Centres said, "Bridge Data Centres aims to build a leadership position through market disruption. Currently the market is underserved and supply-constrained and does not have world-class data centre facilities and operations. We plan to change this in the coming years and set the standard for data centre infrastructure in India."

The Indian market is seeing a dramatic growth in data centre demand and current data centre capacity in India falls short of global standards in design, construction and operations. The advent of global customers into India is forcing the industry to change. Bridge Data Centres is well positioned to lead the change and deliver value to customers in a fast-moving, high-growth technology ecosystem that relies on data centre infrastructure for its operations.

Kris Kumar, CEO of Bridge Data Centres added, "We are targeting a mix of acquisitions and greenfield investments depending on individual market dynamics and availability of opportunities. Our program is predicated on assembling a portfolio of high quality facilities that meet global standards of design, construction and operations. We plan to bring a differentiated product into the country that will define reliability, efficiency and scalability. By bringing a laser-sharp focus to our business model and offering in a market that is ripe for disruption, we will 'stick to our knitting' and operate in a space we know best."

Bridge Data Centres is currently focusing on India and Asia Pacific as key markets for its first stage investments. Going forward, it aims to expand across APAC including Australia, China, Japan, Hong Kong, Indonesia and Philippines.

