

BETHESDA (dpa-AFX) - Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) reported a profit for second quarter that retreated compared to the same period last year.



The company said its earnings came in at $942 million, or $3.23 per share. This was lower than $1021 million, or $3.32 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.11 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 9.6% to $12.69 billion. This was up from $11.58 billion last year.



Lockheed Martin Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $942 Mln. vs. $1021 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -7.7% -EPS (Q2): $3.23 vs. $3.32 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -2.7% -Analysts Estimate: $3.11 -Revenue (Q2): $12.69 Bln vs. $11.58 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 9.6%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $12.30 - $12.60 Full year revenue guidance: $49.80 - $51.00 Bln



