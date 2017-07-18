

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone banks expect demand for loans to increase in the third quarter on the back of an easing in credit standards, a quarterly survey by the European Central Bank showed Tuesday.



Growth in demand for loans to enterprises in the second quarter was driven mainly by merger and acquisition activity and fixed investment, the Euro area bank lending survey showed.



Low interest rates and the general level of inventories and working capital also contributed to the demand growth.



'Net demand for housing loans continued to be driven mainly by the low general level of interest rates and favorable housing market prospects,' the ECB survey said.



Meanwhile, demand for consumer credit was led by increased spending on durable goods, the low general level of interest rates and consumer confidence.



In the second quarter, credit standards for loans to enterprises eased slightly, while they were expected to tighten in the previous survey. Those on home loans also eased though they were forecast to remain unchanged in the previous survey.



Credit standards on consumer credit and other lending on households were broadly unchanged, in line with expectations, the ECB said.



Competitive pressure remained the main contributing factor behind the net easing in credit standards on loans to enterprises.



'For loans to households for house purchase and for consumer credit and other lending to households, competitive pressure and risk perceptions had an easing impact on credit standards,' the bank said.



Italy and Germany, among the big euro area economies, reported an easing in credit standards for loans to enterprises, while conditions were unchanged in Spain, France and the Netherlands.



Banks eased their credit standards on home loans in the Netherlands and Italy, while they remained unchanged in Germany, France and Spain.



The quarterly survey was conducted among 142 banks between June 12 and 27.



