

BETHESDA (dpa-AFX) - Lockheed Martin (LMT) announced the company now projects its 2017 earnings per share to be in a range of $12.30 - $12.60 compared to April guidance of $12.15 - $12.45. The company expects consolidated operating profit to be in the range of $5.575 - $5.695 billion compared to prior outlook of $5.515 - $5.635 billion. Net sales are now expected to be between $49.80 - $51.00 billion, up from prior guidance of $49.50 - $50.70 billion.



Lockheed Martin reported second quarter 2017 net earnings from continuing operations of $942 million, or $3.23 per share, compared to $899 million, or $2.93 per share, a year ago. Cash from operations in both the second quarter of 2017 and 2016 was $1.5 billion. Net sales were $12.7 billion, compared to $11.6 billion, prior year.



