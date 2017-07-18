BARCELONA, SPAIN -- (Marketwired) -- 07/18/17 --COINAGENDA - DENT Wireless (https://www.dentcoin.com), the world's first blockchain based Mobile Data Exchange, and Aquto, the leader in Sponsored Data and Data Rewards, today announced that they are entering into a partnership to unlock new ways for operators to monetize their networks.

Smartphone penetration throughout the world is high, but mobile internet data is still a luxury for most consumers; and there is a significant gap in connectivity between the haves and the have-nots. Through this partnership, Aquto's Tier-1 mobile operators partners will be able to exchange DENT tokens (DENTs) for mobile data. DENTs are designed to be the global currency for mobile data, thus enabling trade and donation of mobile data through the DENT marketplace. Both, iOS and Android devices will be enabled.

"DENT's use of cryptocurrency to sponsor users' data plans is truly unique and could accelerate our common mission to democratize mobile internet data and make it more accessible for all," said Susie Kim Riley, CEO and Founder of Aquto. "Connecting through Aquto's platform unlocks some of the world's leading carriers and will enable their customers to gain access to more mobile data, possibly the most vital and fungible commodity today."

"This is also a big leap for carriers to be part of the new growth opportunity through new customer acquisition and higher data usage per customer, effectively optimizing network utilization," commented Tero Katajainen, CEO and Founder of DENT Wireless. "The connectivity offered by Aquto's platform is a perfect match for the DENT marketplace and the beginning of a world wide mobile data liberation. We appreciate the significant investments Aquto has made to integrate with leading carriers. We signed this letter of intent in anticipation of greatly accelerating the adoption of DENTs in the mobile space."

Aquto is the leader in sponsored data and data rewards with tier one operator deployments in the US, Europe and Asia. Aquto's platform is integrated with some of the biggest carriers, including AT&T, America Movil, Telefonica, and Verizon. Founded in 2012 with headquarters in Boston, provides a frictionless way for app developers, advertisers and marketers to engage with users over mobile through zero rated content/apps and data rewards, and a new way for operators to monetize their data and network assets.

For more information, visit www.dentcoin.com

