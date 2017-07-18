ISELIN, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 07/18/17 -- TDK Corporation today announced that it has extended the range of EPCOS PTC-based inrush current limiters. The four new versions of the B5921*J0130A020 series with plastic housing are designed for voltages from 280 V AC to 560 V AC, offer rated resistances from 22 Ω to 100 Ω at 25 degrees C and have a heat capacity of up to 2.3 J/K. They are UL approved and are qualified to AEC-Q200. The current protection devices are ideally suited for industrial and household electronics and automotive electronics.

The B594* and B597* series of leaded disk components offer rated voltages of between 260 V AC and 560 V AC. Depending on the type, their rated resistances are between 25 Ω and 1100 Ω. Also type-dependent, these protection devices have been approved in accordance with UL, IECQ and VDE. All types of both series are RoHS-compatible.

One great advantage of PTC inrush current limiters is their intrinsic safety. For example, if a short circuit should occur within a device when it is switched on, the component very quickly limits the current to non-critical values.

Typical applications for PTC inrush current limiters include converters and power supplies for industrial and household electronics as well as in e-mobility applications. These include onboard charging circuits and the charging and discharging of DC link capacitors in the drives of hybrid and electric vehicles.

Main applications

Converters and power supply units for industrial and household electronics

Onboard charging circuits and the charging and discharging of DC link capacitors in the drives of hybrid and electric vehicles.

Main features and benefits

Wide range of rated voltages and resistances

Approvals compliant with UL, IECQ and VDE

Intrinsic safety

About TDK Corporation

TDK Corporation is a leading electronics company based in Tokyo, Japan. It was established in 1935 to commercialize ferrite, a key material in electronic and magnetic products. TDK's portfolio includes passive components, such as ceramic, aluminum electrolytic and film capacitors, ferrites and inductors, high-frequency products, and piezo and protection components, as well as sensors and sensor systems and power supplies. These products are marketed under the product brands TDK, EPCOS, InvenSense, Micronas, Tronics and TDK-Lambda. TDK's further main product groups include magnetic application products, energy devices, and flash memory application devices. TDK focuses on demanding markets in the areas of information and communication technology and automotive, industrial and consumer electronics. The company has a network of design and manufacturing locations and sales offices in Asia, Europe, and in North and South America. In fiscal 2017, TDK posted total sales of USD 10.5 billion and employed about 100,000 people worldwide.

