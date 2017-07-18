PALO ALTO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/18/17 -- Rubrik, the Cloud Data Management company, today announced the appointment of Kara Wilson as the company's Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Wilson will oversee Rubrik's global marketing efforts and continue to build the company's brand as it expands its market-leading cloud data management platform in the U.S. and internationally. Wilson will report directly to Rubrik co-founder and CEO, Bipul Sinha.

"Rubrik is one of the fastest growing enterprise companies ever and Kara's 20+ years of leading world-class marketing organizations will bring tremendous value as we scale," said Sinha. "We are thrilled to welcome Kara to the leadership team."

Prior to joining Rubrik, Wilson was CMO at FireEye where she led the company through a record IPO in 2013. Previously, Kara was CMO at Okta where she was responsible for the company's marketing strategy including branding, communications, partner, customer, Web and field marketing. She also held executive positions at a number of market-leading enterprise technology companies, including CMO of SAP Cloud, CMO of SuccessFactors, VP of Collaboration Solutions Marketing at Cisco Systems, CMO of Network General (acquired by NetScout), and VP of marketing communications at PeopleSoft before its acquisition by Oracle. She currently serves on the Board of Directors of Paychex, Epicor and Jitterbit.

"As the pioneer of Cloud Data Management, Rubrik is a market leader in helping modern enterprises automate protection and orchestration of application data across data center and cloud," said Wilson. "With a massive near-term $50 billion market opportunity and aggressive global expansion plans, Rubrik is strongly positioned for continued growth. I'm excited to join the company during this exciting time and lead their world-class marketing team."

In addition to nearing $100M bookings in run rate in only six quarters of selling, Rubrik has grown their customer base by 11x over the past year and half, and has delivered rapid innovation via nine major product releases. The company has raised $292 million in funding from iconic Silicon Valley investors including IVP, Lightspeed Ventures, Greylock Partners, and Khosla Ventures.

About Rubrik

Rubrik has developed the world's first Cloud Data Management platform for data protection, search, analytics, archival and copy data management for hybrid cloud enterprises. Fortune 500 companies use Rubrik to manage data at scale while realizing data-driven services anytime, anywhere. Rubrik has been named to Gartner's Cool Vendors in Storage Technologies, 2016 and recognized by Forbes on the Cloud 100 and as a Next Billion Dollar Startup. For more information, visit http://www.rubrik.com and follow @rubrikInc on Twitter.