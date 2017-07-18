FT. LAUDERDALE, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 07/18/17 --PotNetwork Holding, Inc. (OTC: POTN) is pleased to announce today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Diamond CBD, Inc., reported June sales of $1,113,032, surpassing $1 Million for the month again, and exceeding first quarter revenues by over 70%.

With the recent strengthened demand, Management has moved to expand manufacturing. "'In consideration of how the first half of this year has evolved, our expectation only gets more exciting. The trajectory for this year continues in a positive direction as we look toward the next busy quarter," stated Maria Gomez, Regional Vice President of Sales of Diamond CBD, Inc. After a record breaking 1st quarter, and a highly productive road show, the Company continues strategizing for the development and sustaining of solid long-term growth.

The trend of record breaking quarters continues with strong momentum. Diamond CBD has reported that the past six months of trade show, expo, and convention attendance, demonstrating Management's determined commitment to achieve strong results, had yielded product demand requiring significant expansion of its manufacturing operations, which the Company is managing successfully.

About Diamond CBD Inc.: Diamond CBD focuses on the research, development, and multi-national marketing of premium hemp extracts that contain a broad range of cannabinoids and natural hemp derivatives. Diamond CBD's team consists of hemp industry pioneers and natural product experts, chemists, and scientists, dedicated to producing the finest and purest cannabidiol (CBD) oils. The result is a robust selection considered among the most powerful natural CBD oils and E-Liquids found anywhere. For more information, please visit its website at www.DiamondCBD.com.

About PotNetwork Holding Inc: PotNetwork Holding Inc. (OTC: POTN) is a publicly traded company that acts as a holding company for its subsidiaries, First Capital Venture Co., the owner of Diamond CBD, Inc., the maker of Diamond CBD oils.

Safe Harbor Act: Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

