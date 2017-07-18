RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, CA--(Marketwired - July 18, 2017) - Melissa, a leading provider of global contact data quality and identity verification solutions, today announced its global intelligence tools are fueling Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) initiatives for Meta Payment Systems ® , a leader in the prepaid card industry. The firm relies on Melissa to provide a 360 degree view of the customer, including standardizing data to a single address and household using sophisticated identity verification and geocoding in real-time.

Meta Payment Systems (MPS) is a division of MetaBank, allied with hundreds of partners and dozens of processors to issue payroll cards, gift cards, and reloadable cards throughout the United States. Its diverse partner base increases the variety and complexity of unstructured data, with customer records topping 30 million daily. Using technology from Melissa, MPS ensures both foreign and domestic data is standardized, validated, and enhanced at the point-of-entry -- meeting regulatory requirements and establishing a single version of the truth across its entire partner base. The solution also geocodes customer data as it enters the system; this is essential in helping identify fraudulent or high-risk areas, as well as regions where MPS products are high performing.

"Our diverse partner alliances demand data excellence. Global firms trust us with their customer information and deposits, and we recognize the critical importance of data stewardship in this environment," said Mark Lanners, Director of Data Management, Meta Payment Systems. "Not only are costs and inefficiencies reduced via a single view of the customer, Anti-Money Laundering capabilities are protected with improved insight into customer activity."

"Optimized global intelligence empowers MPS to unify customer data from different systems and products, revealing the true relationship between the bank and the individual," said Bud Walker, Vice President, Enterprise Sales and Strategy, Melissa. "When data quality is a priority, regulatory compliance is streamlined and customer satisfaction is at its peak.

"Data quality is clearly a key driver of Know Your Customer and Anti-Money Laundering operations. And what's most exciting about this technology is the improvement in the downstream experience for our end-users -- demonstrated by the large number of corrected customer records, simplicity of tracking multiple changes of address, and compliance-centric focus on customer data," said Ron Van Zantan, Senior Vice President of Data Systems and Business Intelligence, Meta Payment Systems.

About Melissa

Since 1985, Melissa has specialized in global intelligence solutions to help organizations unlock accurate data for a more compelling customer view. More than 10,000 clients worldwide in arenas such as retail, education, healthcare, insurance, finance, and government, rely on Melissa for full spectrum data quality and ID verification software, including data matching, validation, and enhancement services to gain critical insight and drive meaningful customer relationships. For more information or free product trials, visit www.Melissa.com or call 1-800-MELISSA (635-4772).

About Meta Payment Systems

MetaBank, through its Meta Payment Systems ® (MPS) division, delivers innovative financial products that change the way people use, borrow and manage money. Based in Sioux Falls, S.D., MPS is a recognized leader in the prepaid card industry and provides innovative payment solutions delivered nationally in collaboration with market-leading partners. MPS focuses on offering specific product solutions in the following areas: prepaid cards, credit products, electronic funds transfer and ATM sponsorship. Meta Financial Group, Inc. ® , is the holding company for federally chartered savings bank MetaBank, Member FDIC. For more information, visit metapay.com.

