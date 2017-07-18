INDIANAPOLIS, IN--(Marketwired - July 18, 2017) - Scale Computing today announced the availability of two new hyperconverged appliances -- the HC1150DF and HC5150D -- for organizations of all sizes that want to maximize storage speed and capacity. Driven by strong customer demand, the new appliances that combine storage, virtualization and servers capabilities offer the performance and capacity needed by large enterprise environments for a simple and agile IT infrastructure that helps them focus on the business and not the underlying infrastructure.

The new HC1150DF and HC5150D expand Scale's existing HC3 product portfolio of products, now offering significant increases in flash storage and overall storage capacity to broaden hyperconverged customer choices. The HC1150DF provides all-flash storage, while the HC5150D provides raw hybrid flash storage per cluster that retains the simplicity and ease of use that are now synonymous with the HC3 family.

"We needed a simple yet powerful IT infrastructure solution for our Indiana facility, and Scale's hyperconverged systems are a perfect fit. The scalability, high availability and redundancy give me confidence in delivering service to a 24x7x365 high demand environment," said Karl Paulius, IT infrastructure lead at Steel Dynamics, Inc.'s Pittsboro, Indiana facility. "These latest appliances provide greatly improved capacity and flexibility. I'm confident Scale will deliver the same high performance for other areas of Steel Dynamics."

Traditional and complex IT infrastructures make it difficult to scale out storage as businesses require more capacity. In response, many IT professionals in SMB and enterprise organizations are turning to the agility of hyperconverged platforms to quickly and easily scale to demand, enabling them to focus more on business needs and less on underlying IT infrastructures.

With 3x the capacity of Scale's popular, award winning HC1150 system, the HC5150D is capable of efficiently and seamlessly supporting resource intensive workloads such as data warehousing and large file storage from sources such as computer-aided design (CAD) and mapping or medical imaging. For the first time, organizations can now leverage 77TB of hybrid flash storage per node to gain speed, efficiency and competitive advantage.

"As adoption of hyperconverged solutions continues to expand with SMBs and into the enterprise, Scale Computing's new appliances are addressing this market opportunity with additional speed and capacity at an affordable price," said Terri McClure, senior analyst, Enterprise Strategy Group. "With more than a decade in the hyperconverged industry, Scale continues to fill a clear need by removing the complexity of traditional virtualized deployments."

Scale Computing is also releasing a new version of its patented HyperCore software for the new HC1150DF and HC5150D appliances that include deduplication for greater storage capacity. With the addition of deduplication, storage information now includes a combination of utilization, efficiency and provisioning metrics for both logical and physical storage views. Users will also have the flexibility to combine HC1150DF appliances with HC5150D appliances in the same cluster to meet their individual organization needs through a maximized combination of flash or hybrid storage. These updated HyperCore software capabilities will be made available to existing HC3 platform users later this year.

"Scale Computing is continuing to expand its product offerings based on customer feedback to support tomorrow's storage and compute needs," said Jeff Ready, CEO and co-founder of Scale Computing. "The HC5150D and HC1150DF are new powerful options for running HC3 with greater storage capacity and speed while running a single appliance, adding resources to an existing HC3 cluster or adding a single appliance for backup/DR. Whether customers are storing large image files or an abundance of really small files, the HC5150D provides the capacity they need in a hyperconverged system."

Scale Computing's HC3 platform brings storage, servers, virtualization and management together in a single, comprehensive system. With no virtualization software to license and no external storage to buy, HC3 products lower out-of-pocket costs and simplify the infrastructure needed to keep applications running.

The HC1150DF and HC5150D are available for purchase now. To learn more, visit http://bit.ly/HC3FamilyBrochure or register for our August 3rd What's New with Scale Computing HC3 webinar.

About Scale Computing

Scale Computing is the industry leader in complete hyperconverged solutions with thousands of deployments spanning from the distributed enterprise to the SMB. Driven by patented technologies, HC3 systems install in minutes, can be expanded without downtime, self-heal from failures, and automatically optimize workloads to maximize price-performance.

