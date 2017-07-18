VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - July 18, 2017) - Advanced Proteome Therapeutics Corporation ("APC" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: APC) (FRANKFURT: 0E8) a biotechnology company focused on developing superior targeted protein therapeutics is pleased to announce a collaboration with the National Research Council of Canada (NRC). Through this arrangement both parties have forged a strategic relationship to further the development of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs).

Through recently signed collaborations, APC's efforts are centered on antibody candidates that will be linked to drugs or toxins for the purpose of treating advanced solid tumors such as ovarian cancer, breast cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer, areas of ongoing therapeutic need in a more effective way.

"APC and the NRC will join forces to accurately evaluate the extent to which a drug (or toxin) has been attached to an antibody, validating our proprietary linker technology," stated Allen Krantz, APC's Founder and Chief Science Officer. "Scaling up and testing of the drug-linked candidates we produce, in cell models, will determine their potential as therapies and move APC one step closer to a commercialization."

The NRC's expertise in antibody structure, antibody-drug conjugate development, biomanufacturing, analytics, cell-based assays and in vitro and in vivo pharmacology will help APC further evaluate the site-selective conjugation using APC's linker technology and progress the development of cancer therapeutic candidates from APCs partners. This work is being conducted as part of the NRC's Biologics and Biomanufacturing program, aiming toward better health outcomes for Canadians with cancer.

"We are pleased to apply the NRC's expertise in advanced analytics of ADCs to further the development of new cancer treatments, and we look forward to working with APC on this project," says Jennifer Hill, Team Leader, Mass Spectrometry and Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Analytics, at the NRC.

Advanced Proteome Therapeutics Corporation (APC) is developing a proprietary technology to directly target cancerous tumors and avoid destroying normal cells. This type of agent is capable of greater potency, higher specificity, and lower toxicity than other therapies that can also attack healthy cells. Advanced Proteome is working to streamline the process by which these agents are prepared, which to date, has been extremely cumbersome, limiting their potential.

