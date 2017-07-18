Global Business School Network Names Stephen J. Sacca As CEO

Retiring CEO And Founder Guy Pfeffermann To Serve On Board Of Directors

WASHINGTON, July 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --The Global Business School Network (GBSN) announces the appointment of Stephen J. Sacca to succeed retiring founder and longtime CEO Guy Pfeffermann effective September 5, 2017.

Guy Pfeffermann founded GBSN in 2002 while serving as chief economist of the International Finance Corporation (IFC) of the World Bank, where he spent a 40-year career. Mr. Pfeffermann led GBSN's development as an influential organization with a global mission, guiding it from its incubation at the IFC to an independent organization with a membership that spans 36 countries. Under Mr. Pfeffermann's leadership, GBSN engaged with business schools around the world to foster connections, facilitate knowledge sharing, and catalyze investment in management education as a tool for economic and social development. Mr. Pfeffermann will continue this work as a member of the GBSN Board of Directors.

"Stephen Sacca has had a highly successful career combining international development and business education, a great mix for leading GBSN," said Mr. Pfeffermann. "He is passionate about our mission and I expect his entrepreneurial energy to move GBSN to new levels of development impact."

Mr. Sacca is coming to GBSN from the MIT Sloan School of Management, where he served as director of the MIT Sloan Fellows Program, a 12-month, in-residence master's degree program for high potential, mid-career executives from all over the world. Under his stewardship, the program-the first executive education program in the world-doubled in size and was heralded by the Financial Times as "one of the most elite business programs in the world."

Prior to joining MIT in 2000, Mr. Sacca worked in numerous leadership capacities in the US, Pakistan, and Denmark for Management Sciences for Health, a nonprofit international public health management consulting organization. He has consulted for the World Health Organization, the World Bank, the Rockefeller Foundation, USAID, and several other international development agencies. Mr. Sacca has lived in seven countries and conducted short-term assignments in more than 50 countries throughout Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and Latin America.He holds an M.S. from MIT Sloan and a B.S. from the University of New Hampshire.

"The GBSN mission resonated with me the first time I was introduced to the organization," said Mr. Sacca. "I am excited to work with the GBSN team and the board to chart new directions for the organization that build on the excellent legacy that Guy Pfeffermann has created over the last 15 years."

About GBSN

The Global Business School Network partners with business schools, industry, foundations, and aid agencies to improve access to quality locally relevant management education. With a growing network ofmore than 70 leading business schools on six continents, GBSN facilitates connections and knowledge sharing between members, and among those schools and the broader business education and development communities. It leverages member expertise to advise, train, and mentor educators around the world. As a global convener and thought leader, it advocates for investment in management education as a tool for economic and social development. GBSN is paving the path for developing country leaders, managers, and entrepreneurs to generate prosperity for their families and societies. Learn more at www.gbsn.org.

