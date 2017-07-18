Audentes Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Fulvio Mavilio, Ph.D. to Vice President Scientific Affairs, Europe

SAN FRANCISCO, July 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Audentes Therapeutics, Inc.(Nasdaq: BOLD), a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients living with serious, life-threatening rare diseases, today announced the appointment of Fulvio Mavilio, Ph.D. to Vice President Scientific Affairs, Europe.Dr. Mavilio will be based in Paris.

"We are extremely pleased to add Fulvio to the Audentes team," stated Matthew R. Patterson, President and Chief Executive Officer."He is an internationally recognized scientific leader who has made important contributions to the fields of molecular genetics and gene therapy for rare diseases. He will be a significant resource as we continue to advance our pipeline of programs, highlighted in the near term by the planned initiation of international Phase 1/2 clinical trials of AT132 to treat X-Linked Myotubular Myopathy and AT342 to treat Crigler-Najjar Syndrome."

Prior to joining Audentes, Dr. Mavilio served as Scientific Director of Genethon, Evry, France (2012-2017). Prior to that he was co-Director of the Center for Regenerative Medicine of the University of Modena, Italy (2006-2011), Director of Discovery of Molmed SpA (2002-2005), founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Genera SpA (1999-2002), and co-Director of the San Raffaele-Telethon Institute of Gene Therapy in Milan, Italy (1995-2002). Dr. Mavilio is a member of the European Molecular Biology Association (EMBO), Member of the Board of the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT), and a member of the Editorial Board of many international journals in the fields of genetics, molecular biology and gene therapy. He graduated in Biology at the University of Rome in 1976, obtained a Ph.D. in Medical Genetics at the School of Medicine of the same University in 1979, and trained as a visiting scientist at the Wistar Institute in Philadelphia, PA from 1985 to 1989. An expert and a pioneer in the fields of gene therapy and stem cell research, Dr. Mavilio has published over 170 articles in major international journals. He also serves as Professor of Molecular Biology at the University of Modena and Reggio Emilia (Modena, Italy).

"I am thrilled to be joining Audentes at such an exciting time and look forward to continuing to develop the company's European efforts in particular," stated Dr. Mavilio, Ph.D."With its multi-product pipeline, established large-scale cGMP manufacturing capability, and world-class team, Audentes has established itself as a leading gene therapy company and is well-positioned for future success."

About Audentes Therapeutics, Inc.

Audentes Therapeutics (Nasdaq: BOLD) is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients living with serious, life-threatening rare diseases.We have four product candidates in development, AT132 for the treatment of X-Linked Myotubular Myopathy (XLMTM), AT342 for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar Syndrome, AT982 for the treatment of Pompe disease, and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of Catecholaminergic Polymorphic Ventricular Tachycardia (CASQ2-CPVT).We are a focused, experienced and passionate team committed to forging strong, global relationships with the patient, research and medical communities.

For more information regarding Audentes, please visit www.audentestx.com.

