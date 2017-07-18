Next Generation Retail: Online Footwear Shopping Made Easy by Find Me A Shoe

SACRAMENTO, California, July 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Find Me A Shoe, a retail technology start-up and abrand of EMBL Retail Inc., today launched the beta version of its virtual fitting service for footwear called 'Try Me'. This launch coincides with the company's selection for the prestigious Techstars Retail 2017 Accelerator Program.

Find Me A Shoe has developed an end-to-end footwear size and fit recommendation application that aims at giving all footwear shoppers an oh-so-easy footwear shopping experience online. The mobile and vision-based technology provides consumers with shoe recommendations based on precision measurements and personalized fitting algorithms that go beyond the traditional shoe scale system.

Find Me A Shoe offers its fitting service to footwear retailers and brand outlets. The patent pending technology enables the shoppers to find a shoe that fits in just a click. The recommendation engine simulates a shopper's foot (with 12+ parameters) inside every model before suggesting the best size and fit. With cloud-based servers running Artificial Intelligence-enabled complex computer vision algorithms in the background, recommendations ensure customer's toes and heels will fit comfortably in that new shoe.

Personalization and customization are the pillars of the next generation retail experience. Research shows two main factors that increase customer loyalty in retail-time-savings and personal attention. Find Me A Shoe creates a brick and mortar experience by delivering a spot-on fit recommendation that's personalized to the customer's foot. No more trials in store and no more online returns.

Years of consumer research and technology development has ledFind Me A Shoe to address the inevitable complication that accompanies online shopping. "We are the pioneer in this personalized fitting space. We don't use analytics or purchase history. Our technology takes the purist approach to shoe fitting. Our passion for the art of shoe fitting and cutting-edge technology has led us to bring you the world's first personalized virtual trial shopping," said Anand Ganesan, CEO of Find Me A Shoe.

