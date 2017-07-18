MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 07/18/17 -- WSP Global Inc. (TSX: WSP) ("WSP"), one of the world's leading professional services firms, today announced that it is pursuing its expansion in Latin America through the acquisition of Poch, a 730-employee professional services firm based in Chile. The firm has additional offices in Peru, Colombia and Mexico.

The acquisition of this firm will provide a leadership position in engineering, environmental services, project/construction management as well as supervision/control services for industrial, buildings, environment and energy clients in the Chilean market. It will also strengthen WSP's presence in Colombia, Peru and Mexico.

"The acquisition of Poch, which was financed using our available cash and credit facilities, is aligned with our 2015-2018 Strategic Plan and represents a significant milestone in our ambition to become a top-tier pure player in Latin America. With 540 employees, the Chilean office is strategically located for our operations and positions us for continued growth in Chile. In addition, Poch's recognized expertise in other countries complements and enhances our range of services in the region," said Alexandre L'Heureux, President and Chief Executive Officer of WSP. "We look forward to welcoming all our new employees in Latin America to WSP."

"We believe that as a global player with a strong reputation, WSP is the perfect partner for us and that uniting our teams will create tremendous opportunities for both clients and employees," said Mr. Miguel Sanchez Carril, Chief Executive Officer of Poch. "WSP has been actively involved in various iconic projects around the world. Such scale and experience should enhance our capacity to bid on larger projects, enabling us to compete with international firms and broadening the scope of our business in Latin America and internationally".

ABOUT POCH

Founded in 1989, Poch is a leading regional engineering and environmental consulting services company headquartered in Chile, with operations in Peru, Colombia and Mexico. The company is an integrated provider of engineering, environmental services, project/construction management as well as supervision/control services for industrial, buildings, environment and energy clients. With a track record of more than 25 years of excellence, the firm has strong recognition for its business, safety and execution standards.

ABOUT WSP

As one of the world's leading professional services firms, WSP provides technical expertise and strategic advice to clients in the Property & Buildings, Transportation & Infrastructure, Environment, Industry, Resources (including Mining and Oil & Gas) and Power & Energy sectors. We also offer highly specialized services in project delivery and strategic consulting. Our experts include engineers, advisors, technicians, scientists, architects, planners, surveyors and environmental specialists, as well as other design, program and construction management professionals. With approximately 36,000 talented people in 500 offices across 40 countries, we are uniquely positioned to deliver successful and sustainable projects, wherever our clients need us. wsp.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain information regarding WSP contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, guidance or other statements that are not statements of fact. Although WSP believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and may be based on assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. WSP's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The complete version of the cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements as well as a description of the relevant assumptions and risk factors likely to affect WSP's actual or projected results are included in the Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2016, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and WSP does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless expressly required by applicable securities laws.

Contacts:

Isabelle Adjahi

Vice President, Investor Relations

and Corporate Communications

WSP Global Inc.

514-340-0046, ext. 5648

isabelle.adjahi@wsp.com



