Re Mago, a global enabler of HCI (humans computers interaction technologies), announced today the launch of the Magic Pointer Suite® video conferencing and collaboration system. Magic Pointer Suite® is an affordable, plug-and-play video conferencing system that runs on Office365®, extends Skype for Business® to meeting rooms, and is powered by Intel® NUC or Intel® Compute Stick hardware.

Magic Pointer capitalizes on existing infrastructure and equipment with support for single and multiple displays, generic USB microphones, Intel® RealSense™ cameras, and pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) cameras. The intuitive interface also supports wireless display and content sharing that improves business productivity, team collaboration, and communication. Magic Pointer can transform standard displays or projectors into smart displays, giving the end-user an alternative experience at an affordable price to the Microsoft Surface Hub.

"With the Magic Pointer Suite® Wireless Display, protocols are integrated into Microsoft® Windows 10™ OS and are available at the same time without need to install any app on the devices. Wireless display protocols are optimized for Intel® NUC and Intel® Compute Stick devices," explained Cristiano Fumagalli, Re Mago's CTO. "Superior graphics and processing are housed in an ultra-compact unit that can be easily hidden or integrated into meeting spaces. The wide range of ports available with the Intel NUC (including four USB 3.0, HDMI, Mini DP and Ethernet) gives our customers the flexibility and choice of multiple peripherals."

Background segmentation available through Intel® RealSense™ technology transforms video calls and virtual meetings by giving users the ability to replace or remove their background and project users into a collaborative virtual environment. You'll never have to worry about participating in a video conference call while sitting in a cluttered room again. The use cases for being immersed in a virtual meeting span broadly.

Optimized for the Intel RealSense 3D camera, Re Mago VirtualGreenScreen® is an immersive video driver for Windows 10™ that leverages background segmentation to transport users to virtual environments. In addition to sharing a virtual space together, Re Mago VirtualGreenScreen enables users to present their personas on top of a PowerPoint® presentation or live demo for a more engaging presentation. Existing users of Skype®, Skype for Business®, and other third-party video-conferencing clients that support the Intel RealSense 3D camera driver can leverage the background segmentation capability through the Re Mago VirtualGreenScreen® driver, enabling users to remove or blur backgrounds for a more focused web meeting, make an impact with immersive presentations, or add custom images and logos.

"With superior 3D depth-sensing and processing capabilities, Intel RealSense cameras enable devices and end-users to interact more meaningfully with the world around them," said Dr. Achin Bhowmik, vice president and general manager of the Perceptual Computing Group at Intel. "RealSense and its computer-vision based background segmentation feature are enabling Re Mago to create new and immersive user experiences for collaboration."

Re Mago is also showcasing Re Mago Office, which extends Skype for Business to private offices through a powerful all-in-one and touch-enabled device with built-in camera and microphone, and self-serve stations that extend Skype for Business to standalone kiosks.

Re Mago Magic Pointer Suite offers an all-purpose-solution for team collaboration and meetings that optimizes users' existing hardware. Magic Pointer Suite® can be used with Windows 10® PCs (IoT Enterprise/Pro or greater), and is compatible with Microsoft Office 365® suite, Skype for Business® and other software platforms.

Re Mago is a global enabler of messaging, video, and voice services. Re Mago Magic Pointer Suite revolutionizes video conferencing with products that instantly extend Skype for Business to conference rooms, executive offices, and self-service stations. For more info, please visit www.remago.com.

