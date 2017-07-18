The AirBar® product line is now available for Windows® 10 laptops in the sizes 13.3", 14" and 15.6" and for MacBook Air 13.3" notebooks

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON), creators of AirBar, the streamlined computer accessory that instantly activates touchscreen functionality on non-touch laptops, today announced the general availability of AirBar for MacBook Air 13.3", the world's first plug-and-touch solution for Mac® notebooks, as well as two new sizes for Windows 10 laptops. US online retailers for the range will include: Amazon®, BestBuy, Staples, and Evine.com. In-store retailers include Fry's® Electronics, and selected Apple Authorized Resellers nationally.

"The launch of AirBar for MacBook Air is one example of how Neonode's multisensing technology can change the way we interact with machines," said Neonode CEO, Thomas Eriksson. "The positive response we have seen for AirBar strengthens us in our conviction that our technology is becoming increasingly relevant. It is also a proof point of Neonode's ability to deliver innovative solutions, standalone or together with our customers."

AirBar for MacBook Air provides Apple® consumers with the option to turn their non-touch MacBook Air into a touchscreen device. A touchscreen MacBook is now a reality with AirBar enabling functionalities like tap-to-select, scrolling, and pinching to zoom. The product is a lightweight, brushed aluminum bar that magnetically attaches to the bezel underneath a laptop's display and plugs in via USB. Users may plug-and-touch, or do a quick, one-time installation of multi-touch software. Neonode's patented zForce AIR™ technology lets consumers use anything from a gloved finger to a paintbrush to interact with their laptop screens, ideal for scrolling through emails, reading e-books, zooming in on images and more.

"We've seen an overwhelmingly positive response from the Apple community since our big debut of AirBar for MacBook Air at CES this year," said Remo Behdasht, Senior Vice President of AirBar Devices at Neonode. "Other Apple devices, such as the iPhone and iPad, have helped consumers become accustomed to a range of touchscreen products for several years now. It's a natural progression for MacBook Air to have touchscreen capabilities, and we are thrilled to provide Apple enthusiasts with this completely new way to interact with their MacBook Air notebook."

AirBar for MacBook Air 13.3" retails for $99, and AirBar for Windows 10 in the sizes 13.3", 14" and 15.6" retails for $79. For the first time, AirBar can also be purchase in-store from 34 Fry's Electronics locations and also from a large number of Apple Authorized Resellers across the U.S.

Fry's Electronics will also be installing a variety of point of sale (POS) displays in its brick-and-mortar stores during Q3 of 2017, which will provide customers with interactive demos on both MacBook Air and Windows 10 laptops.

About AirBar

AirBar, a CES 2017 Innovation Awards Honoree, is a brand of Neonode Inc., a global technology company that develops advanced optical sensors using its patented, zForce AIR technology. The AirBar sensor is the company's flagship consumer product that instantly gives a wide range of laptops on-demand touch capabilities.

For more information, please visit: www.air.bar.

About the CES Innovation Awards

The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.

About Neonode

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON) develops and licenses optical interactive sensing technologies. Neonode's patented optical interactive sensing technology is developed for a wide range of devices like automotive systems, printers, PC devices, monitors, mobile phones, tablets and e-readers. Neonode and AirBar are trademarks of Neonode Inc. registered in the United States and other countries. The AirBar logo and zForce AIR are trademarks of Neonode Inc. Apple, Mac, MacBook and MacBook Air are trademarks of Apple Inc. registered in the United States and other countries. Windows is a trademark of Microsoft Corporation registered in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

For more information, please visit www.neonode.com.

