WKN: 908558 ISIN: TRATHYAO91M5 
18.07.2017 | 14:13
PR Newswire

300th Flight Destination of Turkish Airlines is Phuket

ISTANBUL, July 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global carrier has inaugurated its direct flights to Phuket, one of the most prominent tourist destinations in the world, as beginning from today.

Flying to more countries and also international destinations than any other airline in the world, Turkish Airlines has started to operate four weekly flights to Phuket as from 17th July .

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20161202/445171LOGO )

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/536709/Turkish_Airlines_Phuket.jpg )

The inaugural flight from Istanbul landed at 8.55am in the Phuket International Airport (HKT) and was welcomed by the customary water cannon salutes in a formal ceremony.

Deputy Chairman and CEO of Turkish Airlines Mr. Bilal Eksi, commented at the launch ceremony; "Turkish Airlines is excited to be bringing more value and connectivity to its passengers through its ever expanding network. As an award-winning airline that invites people to explore the beauties of our world, it was a natural choice for us to decide on Phuket as our next destination."

Introductory round trip fares are available from Istanbul to Phuket, starting from 569 American Dollars(including taxes and fees).

Phuket flighttimes as scheduled from July 17th, 2017;

Flight No.    Days               Departure    Arrival
    TK 172        Monday, Thursday,  IST 14:30    HKT 04:00+1
                  Saturday, Sunday

    TK 173        Monday, Tuesday,   HKT 05:30    IST 12:00
                  Friday, Sunday

All times in LMT.

Turkish Cargo has also launched its scheduled freighter flights to the island, the most prominent tourism destination of Thailand.

* Turkish Airlines reserves the right to make changes in this regard.

Turkish Airlines, Inc.
Media Relations

About Turkish Airlines:

Established in 1933 with a fleet of five aircraft, Star Alliance member Turkish Airlines is a 4-star airline today with a fleet of 333(passenger and cargo)aircraft flying to 300destinations worldwide with 251international and 49 domestic. According to the 2017 Skytrax survey, Turkish Airlines, already having a six consecutive years of "Best Airline in Europe" award between 2011-2016, now chosen as the "Best Airline in Southern Europe" for the ninth consecutive times. Having won the "Best Economy Class Onboard Catering" award in 2010, Turkish Airlines also awarded as the World's "Best Business Class Onboard Catering" in 2013, 2014 and 2016, and 2017. Winning the "World's Best Business Class Lounge" award in 2015 and 2017, the global carrier also picked up the World's "Best Business Class Lounge Dining" award for the third consecutive years according to this year's survey results. For more information about Turkish Airlines: http://www.turkishairlines.com

