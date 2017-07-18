300th Flight Destination of Turkish Airlines is Phuket

ISTANBUL, July 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global carrier has inaugurated its direct flights to Phuket, one of the most prominent tourist destinations in the world, as beginning from today.

Flying to more countries and also international destinations than any other airline in the world, Turkish Airlines has started to operate four weekly flights to Phuket as from 17 th July .

The inaugural flight from Istanbul landed at 8.55am in the Phuket International Airport (HKT) and was welcomed by the customary water cannon salutes in a formal ceremony.

Deputy Chairman and CEO of Turkish Airlines Mr. Bilal Eksi, commented at the launch ceremony; "Turkish Airlines is excited to be bringing more value and connectivity to its passengers through its ever expanding network. As an award-winning airline that invites people to explore the beauties of our world, it was a natural choice for us to decide on Phuket as our next destination."

Introductory round trip fares are available from Istanbul to Phuket, starting from 569 American Dollars (including taxes and fees).

Phuket flighttimes as scheduled from July 17th, 2017;

Flight No. Days Departure Arrival TK 172 Monday, Thursday, IST 14:30 HKT 04:00+1 Saturday, Sunday TK 173 Monday, Tuesday, HKT 05:30 IST 12:00 Friday, Sunday

All times in LMT.

Turkish Cargo has also launched its scheduled freighter flights to the island, the most prominent tourism destination of Thailand.

* Turkish Airlines reserves the right to make changes in this regard.

