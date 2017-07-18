Coinsilium Group Limited - CoinDash Token Generating Event Security Breach

18 July 2017

COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED

("Coinsilium" or the "Company")

CoinDash Token Generating Event Security Breach

Coinsilium Group Limited (NEX: COIN), the accelerator that finances and manages the development of early-stage blockchain technology companies, notes the announcement made by Coin-Dash Ltd ("CoinDash"), on 17th July 2017 with respect to its Token Generating Event ("TGE").

Coinsilium confirms that its investment in CoinDash via a convertible loan agreement (see announcement of 10th May 2017) including its entitlement to bonus tokens, was conducted outside of yesterday's TGE and as such remains unaffected by this security breach.

A full statement from CoinDash on the matter can be seen on their website https://www.coindash.io/

Eddy Travia, Coinsilium CEO, stated:

"Whilst as a result of this unfortunate incident CoinDash's TGE raised less funding than originally intended, it is important to note CoinDash's intentions to make good participants impacted by the breach as per the statement on their website. It is also important to note that Coinsilium's financial position was not compromised in any way by this incident and our investment in CoinDash, on the basis of the convertible loan and our entitlement to bonus tokens, remains unaffected.

"We are confident that the CoinDash team will pursue its work on the social trading platform and deliver a service in high demand among token holders as they have always intended to do and they can rely on Coinsilium's support in doing so."

The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement.

For further information please contact:

Eddy Travia, CEO +44 (0) 207 099 0740

Coinsilium Group Limited

www.coinsilium.com



Malcolm Palle, Non-executive Director +44 (0) 7785 381089

Coinsilium Group Limited

Guy Miller / Mark Anwyl +44 (0) 207 469 0930

Peterhouse Corporate Finance Limited

(NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser)

Luther Pendragon Ltd

Harry Chathli, Ana Ribeiro, Alexis Gore +44 (0) 207 618 9100





Nick Emerson / Andy Thacker +44 (0) 1483 413 500

SI Capital Limited

(Broker)

Notes to Editor

Coinsilium is an accelerator that finances and manages the development of early-stage blockchain technology companies. It does this through its consortium of top-tier investors, industry thought leaders and executive managers.Based in London, Coinsilium's focus is on driving innovation in fintech and blockchain technologies, enabling businesses to take advantage of growth opportunities.

Coinsilium shares are traded on NEX Exchange Growth Market, the primary market for unlisted securities operated by NEX Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000.

For further information, please visithttp://www.coinsilium.com

For further information about CoinDash please visithttp://www.coindash.io