Breaking Data Corp.: Breaking Data Corp.: Leading Facebook Sports Publisher, GIVEMESPORT, Builds Top Team as Expansion and Data Strategy Continue to Drive Performance

TORONTO, CANADA and LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - Jul 18, 2017) - Breaking Data Corp. (TSX VENTURE: BKD (http://marketwire.com/news_room/stock?ticker=TSXV:BKD))(OTC PINK: BKDCD (http://marketwire.com/news_room/stock?ticker=BKDCD)) ("Breaking Data" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary Sports New Media Holdings Limited ("SNM"), owner of GIVEMESPORT, the tech-driven global sports publisher with 26 million fans on Facebook has strengthened its senior team with the addition of senior staff from VICE, Lad Bible and Bauer Media.

These additions are part of a broader expansion plan following the completion of GIVEMESPORT's April 2017 acquisition by Toronto-listed Artificial Intelligence company Breaking Data Corp.

GIVEMESPORT has brought in former VICE Senior Vice President of Strategy and former Lad Bible marketing director Mimi Turner as Senior Strategy Advisor; VICE Group Account Director Jack Bannerman has become joint Head of Commercial Partnerships alongside former LAD Bible Senior Agency Partner Adrian Manian. Former Daily Mail and Bauer Media head of programmatic Ryan Skeggs has been appointed Programmatic General Manager.

Earlier this year Breaking Data Corp. announced a line-up of non-executive directors including VICE EMEA CEO Matt Elek, former CNN President and CEO Greg D'Alba, former CEO of the Scottish Premier League Roger Mitchell and IMG head of Global Digital Sales Ben Nicholas.

GIVEMESPORT and Breaking Data CEO Nick Thain said "Bringing in key new people the first phase of a lot of work we are doing to build a next-generation media company that uses tech to understand audiences and really unpick how and why they engage with content. Our mission is to entertain audiences through the sporting moments that matter to them: that means understanding everything around the emotions of entertainment and combining that with data-driven relevance and targeting.

We have made investments in tech, AI, machine learning, natural language processing and emotional context analysis to dig into the DNA of successful content. We are hiring more writers, video creators and data insight specialists. We are going longer-form not shorter and, in an era where fake news is increasingly an issue, we are focused on developing tools that make content more credible and validated.

We're in a strong position to be positive about the future. Year-on-year traffic is up over 60% and we are a top-30 UK site, top-600 site Globally (Alexa by Amazon Rankings). Through our integration with Breaking Data we now have access to AI and tech that will form the basis of new products and a new editorial approach. A new partnership with McLaren Racing in addition to existing content partnerships with the NFL, and MBA continues to extend our brand."

About Breaking Data Corp.:

breakingdatacorp.com

Breaking Data Corp. is a technology provider of a range of Artificial Intelligence services including; semantic search, machine learning and natural language processing ("NLP"). The Company's technology platform has many practical applications, in multiple business and consumer verticals that are immersed in massive media and data rich settings. The Company's showcase app, BreakingSports, utilizes semantic machine learning and NLP to track social media in a fully automated, real-time manner for significant sports information and events and distributes summarized information through real-time push notifications to consumers.

About GIVEMESPORT:

givemesport.com

GIVEMESPORT, Breaking Data's wholly-owned subsidiary, is a leading next generation sports media company with the largest single publisher Facebook page in the world, with over 26 million fans. The next largest single sports publisher Facebook page is ESPN with 15.2 million fans. GIVEMESPORT's content generates over 3.6 billion impressions (Feb-17), reaching over 138 million unique users (Feb-17) per month on Facebook alone. Visit GIVEMESPORT's Facebook page at facebook.com/givemesport.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary and Forward-looking Statements - Statements contained in this news release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements that involve risk, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. All forward-looking statements included in this news release are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results of the Company to differ materially from the conclusion, forecast or projection stated in such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to factors referenced in the Company's other continuous disclosure filings, which are available at sedar.com. Readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Contact Information

Contacts:

David Berman

CFO

(905) 761-9200, Ext. 21

davidb@breakingdatacorp.com (mailto:davidb@breakingdatacorp.com)



Nick Thain

CEO

nick@breakingdatacorp.com (mailto:nick@breakingdatacorp.com)

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Breaking Data Corp. via Globenewswire

