BATON ROUGE, LA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/18/17 -- Dewmar International BMC, Inc. (OTC PINK: DEWM) announced today that it has filed a provisional patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for the treatment of lung cancer with cannabinoids. The title of the provisional patent filing is Cannabinoid Formulation to Treat Lung Cancer.

The invention relates to an inhalation pharmaceutical formulation of metered and/or titrated doses of certain types of cannabinoids to treat lung cancer using either a pressurized inhaler or a dry powder inhaler. The invention also pertains to the pharmaceutically acceptable derivatives of the compounds of the invention, to processes for the preparation of these compounds, to chemical intermediates useful in preparation of these compounds, to a method of combating cancerous tumors in a mammal, and to pharmaceutical compositions containing these compounds or their derivatives.

Dr. Marco Moran, CEO of Dewmar International, is the former Director of Pharmacy and head of U.S. Regulatory Affairs for INO Therapeutics ("INO") once located in Port Allen, LA but is now a part of Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals via a $2.3 billion acquisition of Ikaria. INO provides Inhaled Nitric Oxide, for treating hypoxic respiratory failure in newborns. INO was a private firm that patented, manufactured and shipped the first FDA approved gaseous drug in the United States to help premature babies to quickly develop their lung capacity. Dr. Moran played an integral role in the early 2000s in working with the company's France headquarters to spread these life-saving inhalation therapies across many neonatal intensive care units (ICUs) across the United States.

"I traveled from state to state with our quality assurance team to assure the proper set up and implementation of our innovative inhalation systems," said Dr. Moran. "I learned many state-of-the-art inhalation dosing forms and techniques from this forward-thinking company who was in the process of trying to create an 'inhalation Viagra' that could work in a matter of seconds as opposed to minutes. INO is the entity that helped expand my creativity when it came to new product development and implementation; they encouraged me to think outside of the box. This invaluable experience with INO has perfectly positioned me to maximize my talents to take Dewmar to greater heights than I could have ever imagined."

By combining proven science with innovative methods which allow cancer fighting cannabinoid compounds to be delivered to the site of the cancerous tissue in a metered, precise therapeutic dose, Dr. Moran believes this invention will offer significant advantages over some of the conventional chemotherapies that have been used in the treatment of lung cancer. Dewmar International has already recruited a team of research physicians, including oncology specialists, to test this invention in the near future. They continue to recruit both oncologists and respiratory therapists.

"Our premise is simple; we asked this basic question: 'How many routine or chronic marijuana smokers do you know that have ever been diagnosed with lung cancer?' No one could really come back with a single patient of record," stated Dr. Moran. "Cannabinoids have the potential to be one of the most effective treatments of lung cancer ever introduced to oncologists. We have taken this medical hypothesis one step further to deliver these chemicals in a metered, controlled dose which is what medical doctors are seeking."

As previously announced, Dewmar's medical cannabis intellectual property assets will be held by its second-tier subsidiary, Cannabis Intellectual Property Holdings, LLC. The Company believes the development of its cannabis delivery mechanisms designed for specific disease states will bring a new era in targeted therapeutics to improve patient care and outcomes.

