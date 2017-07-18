

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (JEC) Tuesday said it has been awarded the role of lead trackwork design consultant for a rail-based three line public transport network in Malaysia.



The Klang Valley Mass Rapid Transit Sungai Buloh-Serdang-Putrajaya Line, the second mass rapid transit line to be developed, has an estimated construction cost of approximately $7.6 billion.



Jacobs said it will work with the China Communications and Construction Co. and George Kent Joint Venture, which was awarded the approximately $234 million contract for the engineering, procurement, construction, testing and commissioning of track work, maintenance vehicles and work trains.



The proposed rail line will be approximately 32.4 miles in length, with 8.4 miles of rail in tunnels and the remaining on elevated structures.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX