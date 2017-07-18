The "Craft Beer Market in Europe 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The analysts forecast the craft beer market in Europe to grow at a CAGR of 9.37% during the period 2017-2021.
Craft Beer Market in Europe 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years.
The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is rising exports of craft beer from Americas to Europe. Until a few years back, American craft beers were not likely to a find place in the beer market in Europe, but today they have successfully penetrated the market in Europe and are one of the major reasons behind the increase in demand for craft beers in Europe.
One driver in the market is packaging and labeling innovations. With the number of microbreweries and other distribution channels increasing exponentially in Europe, it becomes imperative for vendors to differentiate their products from those of their competitors.
The most important parameters for product differentiation are the application of innovative packaging techniques and attractive labeling.
Key vendors
- BrewDog
- Chimay Brewery
- Duvel Moortgat
- The Boston Beer Company
Other prominent vendors
- AFBrew
- Asahi Group Holdings (ASH)
- Himburgs Braukunstkeller
- BUXTON BREWERY
- Carlsberg Group
- Omer Vander Ghinste Brewery
- STONE BREWING
- Thornbridge Brewery
- Van Pur
Key Topics Covered:
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qgx53k/craft_beer_market
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170718005732/en/
