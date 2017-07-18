The "Craft Beer Market in Europe 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The analysts forecast the craft beer market in Europe to grow at a CAGR of 9.37% during the period 2017-2021.

Craft Beer Market in Europe 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years.

The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is rising exports of craft beer from Americas to Europe. Until a few years back, American craft beers were not likely to a find place in the beer market in Europe, but today they have successfully penetrated the market in Europe and are one of the major reasons behind the increase in demand for craft beers in Europe.

One driver in the market is packaging and labeling innovations. With the number of microbreweries and other distribution channels increasing exponentially in Europe, it becomes imperative for vendors to differentiate their products from those of their competitors.

The most important parameters for product differentiation are the application of innovative packaging techniques and attractive labeling.

Key vendors

BrewDog

Chimay Brewery

Duvel Moortgat

The Boston Beer Company



Other prominent vendors

AFBrew

Asahi Group Holdings (ASH)

Himburgs Braukunstkeller

BUXTON BREWERY

Carlsberg Group

Omer Vander Ghinste Brewery

STONE BREWING

Thornbridge Brewery

Van Pur



Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by product type

Part 07: Market segmentation by distribution channel

Part 08: Market segmentation by end-user

Part 09: Key leading countries

Part 10: Decision framework

Part 11: Drivers and challenges

Part 12: Market trends

Part 13: Vendor landscape

Part 14: Key vendor analysis

Part 15: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qgx53k/craft_beer_market

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170718005732/en/

