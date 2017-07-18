

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Banking major Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) reported Tuesday nearly flat profit in its second quarter, while earnings per share gained 6 percent and topped market estimates. Net revenues declined slightly, yet topped analysts' view.



Lloyd Blankfein, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, 'A mixed operating environment persisted into the second quarter as conditions continued to support underwriting and M&A, while constraining certain market-making activity. Against that backdrop, we produced revenue growth and improved profitability for the first half of 2017, reflecting both the diversity and strength of our global businesses.'



For the second quarter, net earnings applicable to common shareholders were $1.631 billion, compared to prior year's $1.634 billion. Earnings per common share were $3.95, 6 percent higher than last year's $3.72.



On average, 20 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $3.39 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Net revenues for the quarter edged down 1 percent to $7.89 billion from prior year's $7.93 billion. Analysts were looking for revenues of $7.52 billion.



Net interest income increased 5 percent to $788 million from last year's $516 million.



In the quarter, net revenues in Investment Banking dropped 3 percent to $1.73 billion with 6 percent decline in Financial Advisory revenues.



Net revenues in Institutional Client Services fell 17 percent to $3.05 billion, reflecting mainly a 40 percent drop in revenues in Fixed Income, Currency and Commodities Client Execution.



Net revenues in Investing & Lending were 42 percent higher with strong growth in equity securities.



Annualized return on average common shareholders' equity was 8.7 percent for the second quarter.



Further, the company noted that on Monday, July 17, its Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.75 per common share to be paid on September 28 to common shareholders of record on August 31.



