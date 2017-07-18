

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures continued to inch higher Tuesday as stocks were set for a lackluster open on what should be a quiet summer day.



The precious metal has been valued in July as a safe haven currency and as the dollar weakened against major rivals.



The Federal Reserve is now expected to move quiet gradually in raising interest rates due to stubbornly low inflation, also boosting gold prices.



August gold was up $3 at $1237 an ounce, the highest since July 1.



In economic news, the ZEW research institute's monthly economic sentiment index for Germany fell to 17.5 from 18.6 in June, while U.K. consumer price inflation slowed to a three-month low of 2.6 percent in June, helping ease pressure on the Bank of England to raise interest rates.



