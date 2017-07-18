LENEXA, KS -- (Marketwired) -- 07/18/17 -- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) ("Digital" or the "Company"), which develops, manufactures and markets advanced video surveillance products for law enforcement, homeland security and commercial applications, today announced that it has been awarded a significant new patent by the U.S. Patent Office.

The U.S. Patent Office issued U.S. Patent No. 9,712,730 (the " '730 Patent") for a Portable Video and Imaging System. The '730 Patent is in the same family of patents that covers Digital Ally's FirstVu body-mounted camera. The '730 Patent is specifically directed to the feature of a portable video camera that can be mounted on or carried by a law enforcement officer or mounted in a law enforcement vehicle. When a button on the camera is pressed by the officer, the video recording captured by the camera is "marked." Upon playback of the captured video recording, law enforcement personnel can quickly advance the video recording to the marked location in the recording. This feature is especially helpful when law enforcement personnel need to review the video recording quickly or identify points in the video recording of interest to the on-site officer.

"We are pleased to obtain another important patent covering our innovative technology in the law enforcement industry," said Stanton Ross, CEO of Digital Ally. "As video recordings of law enforcement activities become more common, the amount of accumulated video recordings increases. The features patented in the '730 Patent provide for streamlined access and review of the recordings and help to achieve our goal of a safe, user-friendly, and effective event recording ecosystem for law enforcement."

About Digital Ally, Inc.

Digital Ally, Inc. develops, manufactures and markets advanced technology products for law enforcement, homeland security and commercial applications. The Company's primary focus is digital video imaging and storage. The Company is headquartered in Lenexa, Kansas, and its shares are traded on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "DGLY." For additional news and information please visit www.digitalallyinc.com or follow us on Twitter @digitalallyinc and Facebook www.facebook.com/DigitalAllyInc.

