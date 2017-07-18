sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 18.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,045 Euro		-0,017
-1,60 %
WKN: A14X2Z ISIN: CA0202833053 Ticker-Symbol: A4E1 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALMADEN MINERALS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ALMADEN MINERALS LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,056
1,092
15:58
1,061
1,09
15:39
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ALMADEN MINERALS LTD
ALMADEN MINERALS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALMADEN MINERALS LTD1,045-1,60 %