Global Kefir Market to Reach USD 2,154.9 Million by 2025, Driven by Positive Health Benefits and Wide Variety of Applications: TMR

ALBANY, New York, July 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research, "Global Kefir Market (By Type - Frozen Kefir, Organic Kefir, Low Fat Content Kefir Greek Kefir, By Flavor- Regular, Flavored, By Application - Dietary Supplements, Sauces and Dips, Drinks and Smoothies, Pharmaceuticals, Others) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2017 - 2025" was valued in terms of revenue at USD 1,300.0 Million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 2154.9 Million by the end of the forecast period 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2017 to 2025 .

Kefir is a fermented milk drink with several health benefits that has witnessed a steady growth rate over the years. Kefir is prepared through a complex process by inoculating the milk with kefir grains which are a combination of yeast and bacteria in a symbiotic matrix. Food scientists engage on continuous research and development in order to introduce modern techniques to produce kefir. The global kefir market is mainly driven by the essential health benefits that are generated by the consumption of kefir coupled with its wide variety of applications on several food and beverage products.

Browse Research Report: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/kefir-market.html

Kefir is a fermented probiotic drink that has essential nutrients and properties beneficial for consumers. Being a milk product, kefir is rich in calcium that aids in the building of bone density and boosting body immunity. It is so high in nutrients and probiotics that it turns out to be advantageous for digestion and faster metabolism rate. Moreover, kefir is also rich in anti-carcinogenic properties that prevent tumor growth among consumers.

Furthermore, it is reported that the product is worthy of improving lactose intolerance. Kefir is very similar to yogurt and contains many useful bacteria that aid in lactose digestion. The fermentation process is said to change the chemical composition of the milk that renders in lowering the lactose content. While consuming kefir, the bacterial cells die in the intestinal tract and release the enzymes that help in better digestion of the lactose. This turns out to be beneficial for the lactose intolerant people. However, mind block of lactose intolerant consumers due to lack of proper awareness regarding the benefits associated with the consumption of kefir are restraining the global kefir market. Additionally, widening of the distribution channel over the years are generating opportunities to the global kefir market during the forecast period.

Get Sample PDF Report Brochure: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=23609

By different types the global kefir market has been segmented into frozen kefir, organic kefir, low fat content kefir and Greek kefir. Organic kefir held the most dominant share among the other types owing to its health benefits among the consumers. Organic kefir are lactose-free, gluten-free, and made with organic, non-GMO ingredients. In addition, they do not contain any chemical ingredients such as preservatives which can cause negative side effects on long term consumption. Frozen kefir is forecast to witness the most rapid growth rate during the forecast period. Frozen Kefir is a creamy with high in protein and calcium, and it's made from all natural ingredients. Such kefir is 99% lactose-free and gluten free probiotic drink.

By different flavor the global kefir market has been segmented into regular kefir and flavored kefir. Regular kefir held the most dominant share in 2016. Regular kefir is plain milk or water kefir that is cultured, having enzyme rich food filled with friendly microorganisms. It acts as a more nutritious and therapeutic supplement than yogurt. The market has been further segmented on the basis of different applications such as dietary supplements, sauces and dips, drinks and smoothies, pharmaceuticals and others. Dietary supplements held the most dominant share in 2016 followed by drinks and smoothies.

Browse Research Press Release: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/kefir-market.htm

The report provides company market share analysis of the various key participants. Key players have also been profiled on the basis of company overview, financial overview, business strategies and SWOT Analysis. Some of the major players of the global Kefir market include Lifeway Foods Inc. E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Hain Celestial, Archer Daniels Midland, Nestle S.A, Kerry Group, Groupe Danone, Danlac Canada Inc., Dohler Group, Koninklijke DSM N.V.

The report also provides an exhaustive study of the Kefir market along with offering the market estimates, in terms of revenue (USD billion) for the forecast period from 2017-2025. Further, the global market is classified on the basis of type, flavor and application.

The global kefir market has been segment as follows

Global Kefir Market, by Type

Frozen Kefir

Organic Kefir

Low fat content kefir

Greek Kefir

Global Kefir Market, by Flavor

Regular

Flavored

Global Kefir Market, by Application

Dietary Supplements

Sauces and Dips

Drinks and Smoothies

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Global Kefir Market, by Geography: The market is broadly segmented on the basis of geography into:

North America U.S. Rest of North America

Europe U.K Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa UAE South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

and Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America



Browse Other Market Research Reports:

Dietary Supplements Market : http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/dietary-supplements-market.html

http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/dietary-supplements-market.html Yogurt Smoothie Market:http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/yogurt-smoothie-market.html

About TMR

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company's exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR's experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR's data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact



Transparency Market Research



State Tower

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com



Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: http://www.editiontruth.com/

https://cmfenews.com/



