Ecuador will no longer comply with an agreed OPEC production cut due to the country's financial difficulties, it was announced last night.



'There's a need for funds for the fiscal treasury, hence we've taken the decision to gradually increase output,' Oil Minister Carlos Perez said. 'What Ecuador does or doesn't do has no major impact on OPEC output.'



It is expected that other struggling nations will take a similar stance against Saudi Arabia and other OPEC cousins.



Traders will be paying close attention to U.S. inventories data over the next few sessions. Stockpiles have dropped from record highs but analysts refinery demand may have dwindled last week.



WTI light sweet crude oil jumped 70 cents to $46.74 a barrel, the highest in three weeks. Strong demand from China fueled today's advance.



In economic news, the ZEW research institute's monthly economic sentiment index for Germany fell to 17.5 from 18.6 in June, while U.K. consumer price inflation slowed to a three-month low of 2.6 percent in June, helping ease pressure on the Bank of England to raise interest rates.



