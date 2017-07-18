TrialScope Expands Commitment to Patients; Adds Support for Seven Additional Languages to Trial Results Summaries Portal

Leader in patient-centric transparency solutions expands access to trial result information for participants, patients and the public

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey, July 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --TrialScope, the global leader in patient-centric clinical trial transparency and compliance solutions, today announced that the Trial Results Summaries Portal now supports trial summaries in English and seven additional languages: Chinese, French, German, Japanese, Polish, Russian and Spanish.

The Trial Results Summaries Portal, launched in February 2017, is designed to improve patient and trial participant access to trial results summaries (also known as lay language summaries) by allowing immediate, global, web access to trial results summaries.

"Clinical Trial participants and patients want to access to research results, and we are committed to supporting and expanding the transparency efforts of trial sponsors," said Mark Heinold, TrialScope's Chief Executive Officer. "We understand the importance of making this information available to trial participants around the world in an accurate and timely manner, and the additional language support is the natural progression of these efforts."

The Center for Information and Study on Clinical Research Participation (CISCRP) is an independent non-profit organization that specializes in delivering trial results summaries in various formats to patients. Jill McNair, CISCRP's Senior Director of Patient Engagement, commented, "Communicating trial results summaries in clinical trial participant's native language is an important step in engaging trial participants, patients and the public while arming a broader audience with important health information."

The Trial Results Summaries Portal is available at www.trialsummaries.com. Clinical trial sponsors may contact TrialScope to learn more about the benefits, features and pricing of the solution.

About TrialScope

TrialScope simplifies the complexities of clinical trial transparency. TrialScope's award-winning, proven solutions have been implemented successfully and rigorously tested in the most complex environments and are managing disclosures for sponsors that are responsible for over 35% of industry sponsored clinical trials posted on clinicaltrials.gov. The company's market-driven solutions and expertise enable sponsors to improve performance, mitigate compliance risk, and ultimately optimize efficiencies with clinical content lifecycle management tools, expertise and processes. TrialScope technologies are offered via a validation-ready SaaS platform hosted in a private cloud.

Media Contact:

Alyson Kuritz for TrialScope

Alyson@0to5.com

(908) 892-7149