As demand is becoming geographically diversified, with strong growth of emerging markets set to make up for slowing demand in East Asia, GTM Research is now tracking 17.4 GW of confirmed solar tenders between Q2 and the end of 2019 across the globe, 9.6 GW of which is expected to be awarded in Q3 2017.

Retaining its Q1 2017 assumptions that China will retain its role as the key driver as its 2017 demand reaches 31.5 GW, accounting for 39% of the global market, GTM Research's latest quarterly report shows that the 2017 global demand will exceed 80 GW for the first time, though year-on-year growth will fall from 55% in 2016 to a more sustainable 4%. Moreover, a demand growth of 6%-8% per year is expected from 2019 as recently tendered projects reach completion and new markets take off, reads the report titled Global Solar Demand Monitor.

Tendering or auction schemes in place, under discussion or in planning stages According to GTM Research, tendering or auction schemes are currently in place in 48 markets, and an additional 27 nations are currently discussing or planning tenders and auctions.

Out of a total of 17.4 GW already confirmed in tenders between Q2 and the end of 2019, Europe accounts for 8.1 GW, followed by South Asia with 3 GW and MENAT with 2.6 GW, finds the report, noting that the total amount includes 5.3 GW of technology-neutral auctions, in which solar will compete ...

