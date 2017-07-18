

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump's top legislative priority to repeal and replace Obamacare with a Republican health care plan was dealt a potentially fatal blow as two more Republican senators announced their opposition to the Bill.



The fate of the Trump Government's prestige legislation had turned uncertain last month with two Republican Senators - Maine Sen. Susan Collins and Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul - expressing their opposition to the draft of the Bill.



And Monday night GOP Senators Mike Lee of Utah and Jerry Moran of Kansas said they could not support the current bill.



At least 51 votes are needed for passage of the Bill in the 100-member Upper House.



The GOP has 52 members in the Senate, but since four of them made it clear they will not vote for the Bill, it is impossible for it to pass in its current form.



Trump quickly called on GOP lawmakers to simply repeal Obamacare so that they can start work on a new Healthcare Plan 'from a clean slate'.



Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell admitted that it is now apparent that the effort to repeal and immediately replace the Obamacare will not be successful.



He said the Senate will vote to take up the House bill to repeal Obamacare with a two-year delay to provide for a stable transition period to a patient-centered health care system.



Sen. John McCain, who is recovering from surgery, warned fellow Republicans not to repeat the original mistakes that led to Obamacare's failure. He called on the Congress to hold hearings, receive input from members of both parties, and heed the recommendations of Governors to produce a new bill.



In addition to not repealing all of the Obamacare taxes, the Better Care Reconciliation Act (BCRA) doesn't go far enough in lowering premiums for middle class families, according to Sen. Mike Lee.



Senator Jerry Moran called to start with an open legislative process to develop innovative solutions that provide greater personal choice, protections for preexisting conditions, increased access and lower overall costs for Kansans.



