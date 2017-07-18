

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Labor Department's Import and Export Prices for June will be issued at 8.30 am ET Tuesday. The consensus is for a decline of 0.2 percent, compared to 0.3 percent decline in May. Export prices are expected to be 0.0 percent, compared to a decline of 0.3 percent a month ago.



Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major opponents. While the greenback held steady against the franc and the euro, it fell against the yen. Against the pound, it rose.



The greenback was worth 1.1549 against the euro, 112.05 against the yen, 1.3014 against the pound and 0.9540 against the franc as of 8:25 am ET.



