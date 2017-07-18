NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - July 18, 2017) - Fusion (NASDAQ: FSNN), a leading provider of cloud services, has secured a three-year, $350,000 cloud communications solution contract with an international self-storage company. The new customer, one of the largest providers of renewable energy within the self-storage industry operates 195 self-storage facilities with more than 15 million square feet of storage space in the United States, Canada and United Kingdom. Today's win reflects the increasing pace of cloud adoption in the $217 billion cloud services industry, and Fusion's success in delivering cloud-based solutions to enterprises seeking advanced yet proven cloud solutions as traditional carriers decommission their traditional wireline networks to focus on wireless services.

Fusion's experience and growing success in its specialized retail vertical market strategy earned the self-storage company's confidence as it made its decision to migrate to the cloud. Looking for a solutions provider it could trust to advance its business-critical communications infrastructure now and in the future, the company cited Fusion's focus on delivering the full complement of the integrated solutions a retail enterprise needs to benefit from the cloud. The company further cited Fusion's end to end managed support, which will relieve the company from the costly administrative burden of identifying, selecting and managing multiple vendors in support of its increasingly cloud-based communications requirements. Additionally, given the urgency of selecting an alternative provider in a matter of a few short months, Fusion's ability to engineer, provision and deliver its solutions well in advance of the incumbent's imminent decommissioning of its network was a prime consideration.

Russell P. Markman, Fusion's President of Business Services, said, "As market conditions change and we find more and more legacy service providers exiting the business, Fusion's single source cloud solutions are gaining increasing acceptance by enterprises seeking an experienced, trusted partner to help them successfully migrate to the cloud. Offering everything a company needs to benefit from the cloud, Fusion can be relied upon to increase productivity and efficiency across the enterprise while lowering costs and eliminating the finger pointing associated with multiple vendor environments."

About Fusion

Fusion (NASDAQ: FSNN), a leading provider of integrated cloud solutions to small, medium and large businesses, is the industry's single source for the cloud. Fusion's advanced, proprietary cloud services platform enables the integration of leading edge solutions in the cloud, including cloud communications, contact center, cloud connectivity, and cloud computing. Fusion's innovative, yet proven cloud solutions lower our customers' cost of ownership, and deliver new levels of security, flexibility, scalability, and speed of deployment. For more information, please visit www.fusionconnect.com.

