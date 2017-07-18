Global Ethernet Test Equipment Market to Grow at a CAGR of 10.3% by 2021 - Key Vendors are EXFO, Viavi Solutions, Spirent Communications & Ixia

DUBLIN, July 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Ethernet Test Equipment Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global ethernet test equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 10.31% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Ethernet Test Equipment Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is continuous technological innovations. Wide application of ethernet test equipment has forced equipment manufacturers to make technological advances to capture market share. IoT can link components or systems to the Internet and enable them to send and receive data over a network. Ethernet test equipment provides real-time remote monitoring and actionable analytics. These systems act as force multipliers that allow management teams to improve building and equipment control, thus reducing operating costs.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Increased demand for larger bandwidth. The use of internet has been growing at an exponential rate during the last few years. Technological innovations are draining network capacity, thereby creating demand for larger bandwidth. Cloud computing, data transfer and storage, and Internet of Things are key factors that are creating a demand for larger bandwidth. The demand for cloud computing is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 30% during the forecast period.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Compatibility issues. Compatibility issues related to ethernet equipment among users is a key challenge faced by the market. Compatibility issues due to the lack of across-the-board standards for ethernet network equipment increase the work for the network administrator. The existing test equipment for ethernet services used by the network administrator may not be conducive to the efficient management of bandwidth, posing a major operational challenge for service providers. Hence, network administrators not only have to ensure network compatibility of ethernet equipment but also find dedicated test equipment to solve connectivity issues.

Key vendors



EXFO

Viavi Solutions

Spirent Communications

Ixia



Other prominent vendors



Keysight Technologies

Fluke

Tektronix

Yokogawa Meters & Instruments Corporation

Anritsu

Teledyne LeCroy



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by product



PART 07: Geographical segmentation

PART 08: Decision framework



PART 09: Drivers and challenges



PART 10: Market trends



PART 11: Vendor landscape



PART 12: Key vendor analysis



PART 13: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zv5tch/global_ethernet

