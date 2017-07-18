

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With fuel prices seeing another steep decline, the Labor Department released a report on Tuesday showing that U.S. import prices fell in line with economist estimates in the month of June.



The Labor Department said import prices dropped by 0.2 percent in June after edging down by a revised 0.1 percent in May.



Economists had expected import prices to fall by 0.2 percent compared to the 0.3 percent decrease originally reported for the previous month.



The report said export prices also fell by 0.2 percent in June after slumping by 0.5 percent in May. Export prices had been expected to come in unchanged.



