BERLIN, GERMANY -- (Marketwired) -- 07/18/17 -- MobAir, a data-driven mobile user acquisition platform, has announced its new office in Gurgaon, India. Since 2015, MobAir has worked closely with key players in the Indian advertising market to reach their promotional goals. By opening a local office, the company will continue to create valuable, fruitful relationships with current and prospective clients. Vijay Singh has been assigned as Country Head to take charge of MobAir operations in India.

According to The Drum, there has been an explosion in the APAC region's mobile market, which is partly due to the fact that local consumers tend to spend more on in-app purchases than other users around the world. By opening up new locations in emerging markets, MobAir aims to explore the untapped business potential of these regions, specifically in India.

"Unlike Europe and the US, the e-commerce vertical in India has its own peculiarities that we need to take into account for growing business in the area," said Vijay Singh. "Our task is to apply prior expertise in the field and smoothly adapt it to the local advertising industry, helping mobile brands monetize their content in the easiest, fastest user-friendly way."

Establishing a new office in Gurgaon is projected to strengthen MobAir's partnerships with existing clients on the local market and build solid relationships with new ones.

MobAir has a successful track record in helping India's brands like Apps and Games AS, Go Fynd and FirstCut acquire engaged mobile users. Further cooperation with local enterprises is expected to unlock new business opportunities for the marketing platform.

MobAir is a data-driven mobile user acquisition platform helping entrepreneurs across the globe reach their mobile promotion objectives. Bringing together publishers and advertisers in transparent and innovative ways, MobAir maximizes their monetization and user acquisition efforts. The company has seven offices across the globe: Gurgaon, Shanghai, Berlin, Tel Aviv, Toronto, Kiev, and Amsterdam. Learn more at http://mobair.com.

